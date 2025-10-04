How To Use Your Riding Lawn Mower For Snow Removal

There are several reasons why you might need to remove snow from your yard, and the first is safety. When you mash down snow with your feet, it often hardens to become ice, which can make the pathway between your car and house slippery. You might also want to remove snow to protect your home's foundation. Melting snow often causes water to seep into foundations, refreeze, and expand. The last reason you'd want to remove snow is to protect your lawn from diseases, such as snow mold, a fungal disease that causes discolored patches. This final issue occurs in areas of excessive accumulation, making removal difficult and time consuming.

Most people remove snow by grabbing a shovel and getting to work. But that's a labor-intensive activity, and it isn't necessarily feasible for people who live in areas with frequent and heavy precipitation or large yards. That's why some mechanical assistance is necessary. Before you invest in stand-alone snow equipment, consider that winterized lawn mower in the garage. Your riding lawn mower might just be the right tool for the snow.

Remember, not all lawn mowers are built the same, and you should do some research before trying to clean up snow with yours. If you have a zero-turn mower, you probably want to stick to the shovel. These machines don't have a ton of traction and they tend to be too low to the ground to function well in deep snow. So while you can find snow-removal attachments for zero-turn mowers, it's generally not recommended. Garden tractors, or riding mowers, work a lot better for clearing snow. You should check out the manual for your specific model to determine whether you can attach a blower or a plow.