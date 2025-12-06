Why Breaking Ice On Your Frozen Birdbath May Do More Damage Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bird baths are a good way to provide your flying friends with a source of safe drinking water throughout the year. However, if they become frozen during periods of severe winter weather, birds are unable to gain access to the water they need in order to bathe and stay hydrated, which are necessary even when the temperatures drop. If there is a layer of ice above unfrozen water, you may be tempted to simply break the ice. However, doing so can actually cause quite a bit of damage to your birdbath itself, including cracking, chipping, or splitting it. So, instead of breaking the ice on your frozen birdbath, you should opt for safe ways to melt the ice or, better yet, prevent it from freezing in the first place.

There are also some things to avoid when it comes to melting the ice as opposed to breaking it. For one, do not use boiling or extremely hot water, as this, too, can cause considerable damage to your birdbath. You should also avoid using any sort of ice melts or antifreeze solutions. While these products can indeed melt the ice or prevent the water in your birdbath from freezing, they can also present problems for any birds that drink from your birdbath.

There are a couple of options you can use for melting the ice in your birdbath. Perhaps the simplest method is to slowly pour warm water onto the ice. Again, you should not use boiling or extremely hot water. Another method is to heat water in a soup pot on your stove, then put the heated pot on top of the ice to melt it. Once the ice is melted, either dump it and refill or add some cooler water so the water temperature is not too hot.