How To Determine The Best Material For Your Birdbath

One of the simplest methods to attract songbirds to your backyard is to set up a birdbath. It will provide a fresh water source where birds can drink, wash their feathers, and cool down on hot days. If you live in a dry environment, birdbaths provide fresh water when most other water sources have dried up. If you live in a cold environment, you can pour warm water in your birdbath when other sources have frozen over. The bath itself also adds a decorative element to your yard. For example, stone baths can evoke a Classical aesthetic while cast iron baths harken back to the Victorian era.

This garden feature can be found throughout the global historical record and the earliest influences may date back thousands of years to the ancient garden spaces of Persia. The courtyards of Ancient Rome had basins to capture rainwater, and the royal estates of 17th century Europe boasted artificial waterways that deliberately attracted swans and ducks. The basins on pedestals that we today identify as birdbaths became widespread during the mid-19th century when the Industrial Age brought about their mass production in iron.

Whether you have a large country garden or a simple patio space outside your city apartment, a birdbath can bring wildlife, atmosphere, and beauty to the environment. You add a touch of your own personality to the space, and there are a myriad of options.