Here's How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your Backyard Birdbath

To clean a birdbath, first dump the old water into a flower bed or somewhere the ground can absorb it. Avoid being splashed by the water, if possible, to keep yourself and your clothes clean. Use a hose to spray any caked-on gunk out of the birdbath, or dump a bucket of water into it to help rinse out residue. Add a little more water and scrub the basin with a nylon-bristled scrub brush. You may wish to keep the brush just for birdbath-cleaning use to avoid spreading contaminants elsewhere. Dump out the water once again.

Mix 9 parts water with 1 part white vinegar, then dip a clean scrub brush into the solution and scrub the basin again. Scrub any detailed or textured areas where algae or scum may build up. Avoid using typical household cleaning solutions in a birdbath. Standard soaps such as dish soap aren't a good idea, as any residue could remove some of the oils that waterproof a bird's feathers. Once the basin looks clean, rinse it out, then let it dry so all remaining vinegar evaporates. Refill the basin with fresh water once again.

To help slow algae growth, place the birdbath in the shade, and dump the old water and refill it frequently. Scrub the bath right away if you find algae in it. Adding a moving water feature such as a fountain or bubbler attracts more birds thanks to the sound of the moving water. The same motion also makes the water less attractive to breeding mosquitoes.

