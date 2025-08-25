A DIY Birdbath That'll Create Safe Drinking Water For Both Birds And Butterflies

Birds and butterflies bring both beauty and benefits to your garden. Birds help control pesky insects like mosquitoes and gnats, while butterflies are amazing pollinators, which are essential to the health of your garden. Because of this, attracting both birds and butterflies to your yard can be a helpful way to elevate your outdoor space, and with this DIY birdbath project, you can appeal to both creatures with a single addition.

You'll need just three supplies to build your own DIY butterfly-friendly birdbath: a plastic hanging planter, a plastic dish or plate, and your choice of marbles or rocks. If you opt for rocks, make sure to choose small, light options that won't put too much strain on your plate or hanger.

This simple design combines a traditional birdbath with shallow rocky areas, which allows birds to still get a quick drink, while the rocks or marbles provide perches for butterflies to stand on. The rocks do take up much of the space in this birdbath, making it difficult for birds to fully bathe. If that's your main goal, you may want a project that provides a more traditional birdbath basin, like this DIY birdbath with Dollar Tree supplies.