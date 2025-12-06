Upgrade Your Watering Can With A Creative Repurposing Hack

Even if you've maximized your outdoor garden space, maneuvering around your plants in tight spots to water them can be tricky. A broken hose can quickly exacerbate that issue; before you know it, the garden could be in a sorry state as you bumble around, knocking plants over as you try to reach everything. To repurpose your old garden hose before you get rid of it, you can combine it with an old watering can in an awesome hack that breathes new life into your gardening and saves you from spending your hard-earned money on yet another gardening tool.

To do this hack, you will first need to prepare your watering can. Ideally, your watering can has a replaceable end (also known as a rose), such as a head that screws onto the can. If you do have this replaceable end, remove it and store it, as you can still use it at a later date. If your watering can doesn't have this attachment, you will need to begin by cutting the end off the spout so that you create a hole with a diameter slightly larger than the exterior of the garden hose.

Once the watering can is prepared, cut a piece of the garden hose to about 10 inches long. If you go much longer, the extension will be too flimsy and won't be of much use. Insert the hose into the hole you created at the end of the water can spout, and your extended watering can should be ready. If your hose fits perfectly — as it does with @fixdotcom on TikTok – it will stay in place easily. If the hose moves around and is too loose, you can just wrap some duct tape around it to attach it to the watering can and keep it in place. Once you have an extended watering can, it's like gardening with an extra foot of arm length.