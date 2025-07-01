Two Watering Tips That'll Help Your Garden Thrive In A Heatwave

While you don't want to soak your plants during high temperatures, the last thing you want to do is deprive them of water altogether. In fact, a lack of water can be detrimental to your plants during the summer months, when the hot sun bears down, drying out the soil. Overwatering and underwatering are both common gardening errors, and you want to find the balance in order to help your garden survive a hot spell.

One of the best ways to do this is by watering less often but deeply, a secret that professional landscapers use. Instead of spraying your plants down with a hose and walking away — leaving much of the water to evaporate before it sinks into the plant's roots — take time to water your plants slowly and ensure that the water saturates the soil. How you water your plants isn't the only thing you want to keep in mind when trying to beat the heat — you should also consider the time of day.

If you're trying to work around evaporation, then it may seem smart to water at night. However, just like soaking your garden during a hot spell, watering at night can also be counterproductive to a healthy, thriving garden. When you water your garden during the night (particularly in humid regions), evaporation doesn't occur fast enough, leaving the soil soggy. This forms the perfect environment for fungus to grow — a major watering mistake that's easy to make and should be avoided. Instead, water your plants in the morning before the heat of the day to prevent the water from sitting for too long or evaporating too quickly.

