Repurpose An Old Hose For An Easy Garden Edging Hack

Before you can start the fun part of weaving the hoses, you have to create the main structure of your wattle by hammering the stakes into the ground, as the stakes are the backbone of a wattle. Hammer each stake into the ground in even intervals along the length of where you want your fence to run. Then, you can move on to weaving.

Weaving in your hoses is simple, but it can be time-consuming. As a result, make sure you're taking the steps to avoid any hidden gardening dangers, like too much sun exposure during this process. When weaving, you want to alternate between your hoses crossing in front of and behind your stakes. As you finish a row, press it down so it compresses at the bottom, making a tightly woven fence. As you cross over the stakes, you can use the cable ties to secure your hose to them.

Once you've finished your wattle, you can add something to cover the edges. You can also take this time to add your own touch, like topping off the stakes with an eye-catching solar light or choosing differently colored hoses for visual appeal. Since the sides will be left exposed once this project is done, you may want to choose a different flexible lawn edging hack if you have pets or children who may be playing near your wattle for safety, or add a decorative end cap to cover it.