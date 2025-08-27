Simplify Garden Maintenance With A Clever DIY Soaker Hose

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're curious about how to water your plants hands-free, look no further than the soaker hose. The store-bought hoses are made of a porous material, which allows water to "leak" slowly out of the length of the hose. While this may seem counterproductive for a hose at first, this one is designed to sit in your garden, delivering low-pressure hydration right to the soil without any elbow grease from you. But there's no need to head to the store for this labor-decreasing upgrade. If you have a damaged hose on hand you were thinking about tossing, then you can create your own DIY soaker hose with just a few steps.

To recreate this handy soaker hose yourself, all you need is an old garden hose, a drill with a smaller bit, and cable ties. If you don't have these supplies on hand, don't worry, there are some easy swaps you can make too, such as opting for a hammer and nail over a drill or using a hose cap or nozzle that can turn off, instead of cable ties.

Before diving into this eco-savvy DIY that repurposes a hose otherwise destined for the trash, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, not all hoses are safe for food gardens due to BPA plastics. Second, soaker hoses aren't as precise as some other methods of watering, since it creates dry spaces between holes, or may spray up or back, depending on how the hose is laying. It's important to monitor your plant's hydration even with a soaker hose to avoid common gardening mistakes like overwatering or underwatering.