Overrated Camping Accessories That Are Total Money-Wasters

Camping and hiking is an industry in which there is a long, seemingly endless list of products promising to enhance your outdoor experience. Especially in recent years, products like portable power banks have represented breakthroughs, resulting in essential items modern campers simply can't be without. Others, while often serving the function for which they were made, leave much to be desired in terms just how essential they are.

Not all items are strictly "money wasters," although they can be if bought for the wrong reason. For example, a high-quality (and, often, expensive) knife or multi-tool can be necessary for those spending days and nights at a time in the wilderness. But for others, it can be a frivolous, unnecessary expense. Likewise, while you could easily spend a small fortune on a large, premium backpack, it's important to question the necessity of such a purchase if all you need it for is the occasional afternoon outdoors.

If you often find yourself drawn in and sold by romantic product descriptions and impressive technical specifications, then don't worry. This guide will cover some of the camping and hiking accessories that are most likely to waste your money. With a focus on value for money, utility, and (for those who hike long distances) weight, no stone on the trail has been left unturned in a bid to help you balance your camping budget.