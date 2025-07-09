The Popular Camping Tool That Might Not Be Worth Packing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although many campers consider a multitool part of their essential emergency supplies, are they really that crucial to have during camping excursions? True, it can be reassuring to know you have one of these implements — which sometimes features a dozen or more different tool attachments — tucked inside your backpack in case of an unforeseen emergency. However, each of those small tools adds to the bulk of a multitool, with some weighing as much as 12 ounces as opposed to a pocket knife's 4. So, if you're trying to limit the weight of your hiking or camping gear, this popular camping tool might not be worth packing.

Undoubtedly, there are some benefits to multitools, with the most obvious pro being the multiuse dynamic. The myriad of implements contained in a multitool can help you prevent overpacking, a common mistake when preparing for a camping trip. It can also help you avoid forgetting any individual tools that otherwise need to be packed separately. Multitools can also help keep your campsite tidy, as you won't have multiple items to keep up with. This can also lead to greater efficiency when completing various tasks around your campsite, as all your tools are in one place.

However, while those pros may make multitools sound indispensable, there are just as many drawbacks depending on the tool and type of camping. For starters, the bulk can be unwieldy if you're backpacking to your campsite. Additionally, should you find yourself needing to utilize the tool, you'll likely find the performance of the individual implements is a bit less efficient and, in some cases, impractical. For instance, a 2-inch hatchet likely won't help much. Furthermore, although multitools have multiple tools, you can only use one at a time, which can lead to inefficiencies and may prevent you from being able to accomplish the task.