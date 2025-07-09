The Popular Camping Tool That Might Not Be Worth Packing
Although many campers consider a multitool part of their essential emergency supplies, are they really that crucial to have during camping excursions? True, it can be reassuring to know you have one of these implements — which sometimes features a dozen or more different tool attachments — tucked inside your backpack in case of an unforeseen emergency. However, each of those small tools adds to the bulk of a multitool, with some weighing as much as 12 ounces as opposed to a pocket knife's 4. So, if you're trying to limit the weight of your hiking or camping gear, this popular camping tool might not be worth packing.
Undoubtedly, there are some benefits to multitools, with the most obvious pro being the multiuse dynamic. The myriad of implements contained in a multitool can help you prevent overpacking, a common mistake when preparing for a camping trip. It can also help you avoid forgetting any individual tools that otherwise need to be packed separately. Multitools can also help keep your campsite tidy, as you won't have multiple items to keep up with. This can also lead to greater efficiency when completing various tasks around your campsite, as all your tools are in one place.
However, while those pros may make multitools sound indispensable, there are just as many drawbacks depending on the tool and type of camping. For starters, the bulk can be unwieldy if you're backpacking to your campsite. Additionally, should you find yourself needing to utilize the tool, you'll likely find the performance of the individual implements is a bit less efficient and, in some cases, impractical. For instance, a 2-inch hatchet likely won't help much. Furthermore, although multitools have multiple tools, you can only use one at a time, which can lead to inefficiencies and may prevent you from being able to accomplish the task.
Alternatives to bulky multitools
If you aren't bring a multitool loaded with dozens of implements, what should you pack for campsite tasks and emergency situations? There are actually numerous alternatives to bulky multitools, including camping knives and even some less elaborate multitools. The decision on what to carry comes down to the type of camping, needs you can reasonably anticipate, and your ability to improvise. For minimalist campers, a basic folding knife may be sufficient. A knife is plenty adequate for not just cutting but also taking care of food prep tasks and being used as a makeshift screwdriver or other tool. However, for most campers, a device with a few more inherent functions can come in handy.
For those looking to carry a relatively simple implement, the next step is to purchase a knife that incorporates a few basic tools. For those campers, something like the Tac-Force TF-705 Folding Pocket Knife is a good compromise. Knives like this fold to a compact size and, by design, can also perform the functions of basic tools, such as screwdrivers and bottle openers. Models that have a combination of smooth and serrated edges can also be used for cutting, slicing, or sawing. These are ideal for overnight campers, backpackers, day hikers, and others who are looking to pack light.
Campers who still need a bit more versatility — but without the bulk — should consider a more streamlined, minimalist multitool. Products like the Leatherman Skeletool CX are designed to provide a multitude of functionality with a minimal amount of size and weight. The Skeletool, for example, weighs just under 5 ounces and includes a knife, pliers, wire cutters, bottle opener, and bit driver. Many of these minimalist-style multi-tools are also fitted with a carabiner clip, which allows for attachment to packs or clothing.