The Must-Have Piece Of Camping Gear For A Better Night's Sleep
Most people realize a good night's sleep is vital for a healthy lifestyle. This is why Americans spend billions on mattresses each year. However, good sleep is not just beneficial for long-term health. Nor is it restricted to when you're sleeping at home. Good sleep is also essential for peak physical and mental performance on a daily basis. Which means, if you want to fully enjoy your outdoor adventures, you also need to get a good night's sleep while camping. To ensure this happens, you should invest in an insulated sleeping pad, the must-have piece of camping gear for a better night's sleep.
The proper sleeping pad can do much more than add a layer of cushion between you and the ground. It can help you stay warm while sleeping during fall and winter camping trips, as contact with the ground can cause a loss of body heat. While that makes a sleeping pad an essential piece of gear for winter camping, there is also value in using one during summer. The comfort and support provided by a sleeping pad can help your body recover from a day of outdoor activity and be better prepared for what comes next. You can even use a sleeping pad to improve your rest and recovery if you are sleeping under the stars without a tent. The key is choosing the right size and style of sleeping pad to best suit your needs.
How to choose the right sleeping pad for camping
Sleeping pads for camping can essentially be divided into three categories: inflatable, self-inflating, and foam. There are pros and cons to each and no one mat is perfect for every situation. So you should consider how, when, and how often you will be using the pad as you mull your choices. You should also think about the size, amount of cushion, and how it pairs with the other components of your sleeping system.
Both inflatable (also known as air pads) and self-inflating models are filled with air to provide cushion and insulation. Basic air pads are manually inflated and typically not quite as insulating. Additionally, the air pressure within the mattress, and thus its firmness, can change along with the temperature. Self-inflating models often have the advantage in their structure and warmth. However, they are also much heavier, making air pads like the GearDoctors Ether Ultra Sleeping Pad much more convenient when hiking. The Achilles heel of both these types of sleeping pads is durability. They can be punctured or torn, which effectively renders them useless, especially if you don't have a patch kit handy.
Foam sleeping pads, on the other hand, are made from closed-cell foam and are extremely durable. They are also fairly inexpensive and can be folded or rolled into a reasonably small size for packing. However, they are still a bit bulkier than inflatable air pads and offer less cushion. On the other hand, they offer excellent insulating qualities and are almost indestructible. They also tend to be quieter than inflatable pads as you move throughout the night.