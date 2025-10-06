One-Dish Meals That Will Make Camping So Much Better
Camping is an outstanding way for the whole family to connect with nature. But whether you've booked a primitive site at a state park or are set up at a full-service RV resort, you probably aren't going to live off the land while you're there. You definitely don't want to deal with a sink full of pots and pans after a busy day of adventuring, either. That's where one-dish meals come in. Even restful activities, like lounging in that hammock under the trees, are going to lead to rumbling bellies eventually.
When you're breaking down menu options for the week, there are a couple of factors to keep in mind. You want recipes that are a breeze to throw together with just a few easy-to-deal-with ingredients, so you can get back to your outdoor escapades as quickly as possible. Shelf stable foods are also a must, as you may not have access to an RV fridge or endless bags of ice for a cooler. We get it! So, whether you're sleeping in a tent or a Class-A motorhome with all the bells and whistles, we've got you covered with all three squares, plus dessert. Here are a dozen yummy recommendations for one-dish meals that will make camping so much better.
Beanie weenies
Beloved beanie weenies are the backbone of camping eats for outdoorsy folks young and old. Why settle for just a hot dog on a stick, when you can whip up a one-dish meal that's both flavorful and satisfying. Just grease your cast iron skillet, sauté a few onions, toss in some diced hot dogs or cocktail smokies, and brown to your liking. Then, dump in your favorite can of baked beans into the pot — Bush's Best Original works well here — and simmer for about 20 minutes.
There's plenty of opportunities for creative culinary expression here too, even at camp. If you brought along some condiments, don't hold back. Add a swirl of ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce (or all three), and stir in some bonus flavors. If you don't want to cry over a raw onion, we don't blame you. Go ahead and swap it out for the dried minced variety. This non-perishable option still delivers the umami flavor you're looking for; just use a light hand as these guys are potent. A can of diced green chiles can spice things up a bit and add some color. This one-dish meal is super easy to put together and only uses a few ingredients that will last several days in your cooler, as long as you able to keep it under 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Jambalaya
Make every moment in the wilds count by serving hearty grub like jambalaya. For this one-dish meal, having the right cookware makes all the difference to your meal's delicious factor. We recommend using a durable Dutch oven with legs and a lid, like the Lodge 2-quart cast iron Dutch oven, especially if you plan on cooking this chow over a glowing bed of charcoal.
This foolproof recipe is as simple as it gets, and any box of jambalaya mix will do. Admittedly Zatarain's is a personal favorite, but no matter which brand you choose, it's what you add to it that makes all the difference: A large can of chicken breast and another of diced tomatoes, green peppers, and onions produces delicious results. Why the canned meat? Well, the last thing you want to handle at camp is raw chicken and this pantry provision lasts up to five years. Plus, with an average of 12 grams of chicken-based protein per serving and 35 to 50 grams of carbs from the rice, this one-dish meal provides easy-access energy to power up your next backcountry hike.
Ravioli
We're not talking about a can of Chef Boyardee for lunch here. This no-prep campside treat features a package of refrigerated ravioli you can get at any grocery store, and it comes in a variety of yummy flavors, too. Keep in mind this ingredient needs to stay chilled, or it could spoil. So, in this case, it may be best if you have access to a camp fridge, like BougeRV's 23-quart refrigerator. It plugs right into your vehicle's 12-volt outlet or you can always make this meal the day you arrive at camp.
There is a lot to do in the wilderness, and you don't want to spend all day huddled around the camp stove. That's what makes this one-pot dish such a dream. You don't even need to pre-boil the pasta. Just dump your favorite marinara sauce into your pot, heat to boiling, add the ravioli, and cook until done. Alternatively, toss everything in tightly wrapped foil and cook over coals for about 20 minutes. If you have room in your pantry bin for a container of Parmesan cheese, bring it along. Sprinkling a bit atop the pasta delivers a world-class meal you can devour alfresco. The powdered stuff is shelf-stable for months, too, when you store it in a cool, dry place.
Mac 'n cheese
Mac 'n cheese has to be the king of one-dish meals that make camping so much better. After all, it's one of America's favorite comfort foods at home or in the woods, because, well, who doesn't love eating this delicious family-friendly melting pot of creamy cheese and hearty pasta? While it's true you can whip up a big batch of mac 'n cheese at home as an easy make-ahead camping meal and pack it to-go, there's no need to add meal prep to your pre-departure to-do list. And seriously, one of the best things about picking a deluxe version of your favorite mac 'n cheese brand for the campground is that it's both a one-disher and a one-boxer.
With a self-contained option like Kraft deluxe mac & cheese, there's no need to worry about a carton of milk or stick of butter: It includes a cheese sauce packet. You can also find a variety of tasty pre-made (and shelf-stable) packets at your nearby camping supplies store. Gobble a bowl of mac 'n cheese as-is, or dress it up and add some pre-cooked bacon crumbles that come in little pouches, plus a shake or two of dried chives. These flavorful oniony herbs stay fresh for up to four weeks, so they're a terrific spice to leave in your camper's pantry for next time.
Sloppy Joes
Campsite sloppy Joes are a sweet and tangy treat that pair well with sunshine and fresh air. We suggest opting for a can of sloppy joe seasoning, so you don't have to spend 30 minutes whipping up a batch of sauce from scratch. You can find sloppy Joe spice blend packets, or go for a canned sauce like Manwich, with its signature zing and clingy texture, that requires no added water.
The single dish recipe is straightforward: Brown up ground beef, toss in the sauce or spices and any other ingredients, and simmer till it's ready to serve. For tent campers, there are several companies, like Keystone Brand Meats, offering fully-cooked ground beef in a can. This saves loads of time with the added bonus of no leftover bear-luring burger grease to deal with after lunch. If you do end up cooking from scratch, take a few minutes to read these pro tips on how to store raw meat safely while camping. Scoop a few spoonful's of this messy meat on a whole wheat bun for a boost of fiber that will help keep you pedaling down that rugged mountain biking trail. Then, top it with a slice of melty cheese. American, cheddar, or pepper jack are all great choices that pair well with classic sloppy Joe flavors.
Cheese quesadillas
Quesadillas are a finger food staple that really hits the spot when you get back to camp for lunch. Whether you adventured longer than expected or you worked up a colossal-sized appetite birdwatching (hey, it happens), you're starving and you want something quick. A Mexican-style grilled cheese is the answer thanks to a nice helping of nutritional energy. A taco-sized whole wheat tortilla delivers 4 grams of protein and 22 grams of carbs alone. Add a serving of shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and you'll send another gram of carbohydrates and 7 grams of protein down the hatch.
Just place a few handfuls of shredded cheese on one side of your tortilla, fold it in half, and crisp both sides on a skillet. You can also sandwich your cheese between two tortillas and flip. Leave it over the coals until the melty cheese squeezes out the sides. You can also pack them with cooked chicken or beef, salsa, or spicy jalapeño slices.
Cheese quesadillas are uniquely fitting for camp life, as they're just as delicious cold as they are fresh off the fire. So, make them tent-side, stow them in your pack, and bring a few along for the next adventure.
Camp skillet frittata
Nothing kick-starts a day at the campground better than a hearty breakfast, such as a skillet full of egg-rich frittata. This one-dish meal will stick to your ribs because it's loaded with wholesome nutrients like muscle-building protein, complex carbs, antioxidants, and phytochemicals. For this scrumptious option, we discovered the best hack. Take advantage of pre-chopped frozen potatoes O'Brien with diced pepper and onions. Several brands offer tasty options. Just remember to rise and shine early with this dish if you're dry camping, so you don't run the risk of finding this frosty feast floating around in meltwater. Of course it's important to take your campmates' dietary restrictions in mind with dishes like this, since it's not vegan with all these eggs.
Start by cooking the veggie combo in your cast iron skillet with a bit of oil until fork tender. Then, beat in six eggs (but don't scramble them), and cook until firm. Here's another expert tip for you: Crack your eggs at home and store them in a mason jar, so they don't break en route to the campsite. Rather than traditional metal mason jar rings and lids, grab BPA-free plastic jar tops from Masontops or a similar brand. They're easy to wash and reuse, and you don't have to worry about losing half the set in your jumbled utensil bag.
Dutch oven apple cobbler
Many a sweet tooth has been satisfied by fan-favorite S'mores. But our collective camping experience suggest you can skip the charred marshmallow mess and try this dump-style apple cobbler once in a while. It's a satisfying one-dish dessert that calls for just a few (mostly) shelf-stable ingredients, including a boxed cake mix (white or yellow works best for this recipe), a couple of cans of chunky apple pie filling, and a stick of butter.
Start making this magical camp side indulgence a reality by lining a Dutch oven with parchment paper or the go-to camp cooking tool, aluminum foil, dump in your pie filling, and sprinkle the cake mix over the fruit. Cover the surface with thin pats of butter. Put the lid on and set your pot over a nice bed of coals for about 45 minutes. You'll smell this decadent dessert long before it's done, but don't peek. All the heat will escape if you lift the lid, and this faux pas will keep you from digging into this tasty treat until the stars come out.
Oatmeal
Whatever peaceful setting you pitched your tent under, you're going to want to start your day with something hearty. Here's a stellar idea: Good, old-fashioned oatmeal. It's more than a mere kitchen staple you add to your bird feeders, and you only need a few basic supplies to get this one-dish meal on the, um, table? Oatmeal certainly does makes camping better. That's because this wholesome comfort food that's a great source of fiber (especially if you add almonds) will warm your bones on a chilly morning while recharging your fasted energy stores, so you can tackle all the adventures you've got on the books.
You don't have to opt for the instant packets, full of sugar and artificial flavors, either. All you need is some plain quick-cook oats and boiling water. It's ready to devour in a minute or two, so those grumbling tummies don't have to wait. You can always give your bowl a gourmet glow-up by adding a few mouthwatering toppings, such as organic cacao nibs, dried fruit, and crunchy nuts. A teaspoon of maple syrup or honey stirred in can add a hint of sweetness without too much added sugar.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Eating at camp is just as important as the endeavors you've got planned. From Geocaching to kayaking, there's a veritable smorgasbord of fun awaiting and you don't want to be running on empty. So, how about some just-add-water buttermilk pancakes from a boxed mix? At camp, this one-pot dish might be your new best friend. It's a breeze to rustle them up tent-side, because all you need to do is mix per the instructions and brown these fluffy flapjacks in your skillet over a pat of melted butter. Of course, if you prefer and have the cooler or fridge space, you can bring your own ingredients to make scratch pancakes in one dish, and cook everything up in one pan.
This is another one-dish recipe that loves add-ins. Elevate your campfire dining experience by adding a handful of fresh blueberries, a few sprinkles of cinnamon, or some real bacon bits right to plain, out-of-the-box batter. When you've got an active fire in your pit or grill, you'll want to set your grate about five inches above the flames as you're aiming for a medium to low heat here. If you're running low on clean water, never fear: There are plenty of simple tricks to purifying water in the wild so you don't run out.
Red beans and rice
Not everyone in camp eats meat (or wants to eat meat three times a day), so consider this power-packed vegan option. People have been eating red beans and rice outdoors long before we had fancy camp stoves, and for good reason: There's plenty of protein in the beans (8.7 grams per serving) to help power those muscles before an extreme rock climbing excursion. That's not to mention the fiber and various micronutrients in beans. When paired with rice, you'll get that big dose of amino acids your body is craving.
There's not a lot to this recipe. You can add the ingredients to your pack and cook it backcountry on a portable camp stove right along the backcountry cliff base. All you need to throw this quick feast together is boil-in-bag rice, two cans of kidney beans, and a can of diced tomatoes. Hunt's diced tomatoes, already seasoned with basil, garlic, and oregano flavor is a nice choice for this one-pot recipe. If you're more of a carnivore, that's okay too: You can always incorporate any flavor of rope sausage, like kielbasa. Just boil the slices in the same pot as your rice, before tossing in the beans and tomatoes to get this meal out on the fly.
Lemon pepper trout
If you're lucky enough to do a bit of fly fishing on your next outdoor excursion, this one-pot meal is for you. Pan searing the catch-of-the-day always makes the whole experience so much better. Really, dinner doesn't get any fresher than pulling it out of the creek at dawn. Of course, you need to hook your protein first, and if you just lost your last nymph on the bankside brush, there are a few strange things you can use as fishing bait that you might already have in the truck. Once you've got a creel full of rainbows or browns, head back to camp and get ready to feast.
First, brown some onions and diced potatoes in butter and push them to the side of your skillet when done. Then, add your freshly caught trout filets (cleaned and gutted, of course) and sear until you achieve that scrumptious, crispy skin. Add a touch of gut-busting flavor to the whole dish with a hearty shake of lemon pepper seasoning. Having the proper tools is a must-have for every camping trip, especially when you're cooking flaky fish. Add utensils like a cutting board, sharp knife, and spatula to your pantry box's inventory list so you don't accidentally leave these necessities at home.