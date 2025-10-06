Camping is an outstanding way for the whole family to connect with nature. But whether you've booked a primitive site at a state park or are set up at a full-service RV resort, you probably aren't going to live off the land while you're there. You definitely don't want to deal with a sink full of pots and pans after a busy day of adventuring, either. That's where one-dish meals come in. Even restful activities, like lounging in that hammock under the trees, are going to lead to rumbling bellies eventually.

When you're breaking down menu options for the week, there are a couple of factors to keep in mind. You want recipes that are a breeze to throw together with just a few easy-to-deal-with ingredients, so you can get back to your outdoor escapades as quickly as possible. Shelf stable foods are also a must, as you may not have access to an RV fridge or endless bags of ice for a cooler. We get it! So, whether you're sleeping in a tent or a Class-A motorhome with all the bells and whistles, we've got you covered with all three squares, plus dessert. Here are a dozen yummy recommendations for one-dish meals that will make camping so much better.