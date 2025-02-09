This Space-Saving DIY Camping Pillow Is Both Lightweight And Comfortable
When you're backpacking, it's easy to think that you don't need a pillow. They take up a lot of space, and some of the better ones can even be pretty heavy. Despite this, it feels like a shame to deal with the hard ground without having anything to support your head after hours of traveling — plus it can make the night pretty miserable. Sometimes, pre-made camping pillows are simply awful. Thankfully, instead of having to decide whether it's worth taking up a ton of space in your backpack or adding a little extra comfort to your night, you can just make your own backpacking pillows.
It's a good alternative, especially because the padding can help you stay warm while sleeping during a fall camping trip, or anywhere it gets cold in the evening. After all, if you've never gone camping in the winter, it's a good time to give it a try – you just need to make sure you have all the right items to keep you nice and warm when you're sleeping.
By making a camping pillow yourself, you have the choice to create them out of whatever materials. If you've never sewn before, it may seem intimidating, but it can actually be simple. Who knows, by the end of making this pillow, you may be ready to get yourself a proper sewing kit, such as the Coquimbo Sewing Kit, and do all sorts of projects from making camping blankets to repairing old clothes. However, this pillow is a great place to start. It's a simple and straight process that can handle a few beginner mistakes.
Making your own camping pillow and picking the right materials
Here's a pro tip. A lot of libraries offer machinery like sewing machines included with your library card. If you aren't experienced with sewing and don't have a machine of your own, then you can likely borrow one for a few days and practice before making your pillow to ensure you understand what you're doing. Libraries also offer tools to make other projects, such as DIY light-up logs that add some rustic whimsy to your outdoor space.
Besides sewing, making your pillow is a pretty easy process, as the video above by YouTuber Backcountry Banter explains. All you need to do is cut your fabric to size, sew three sides together, stuff it with your stuffing of choice, and sew it closed. The hardest part is deciding which materials to use. You can choose your favorite and easiest-to-clean fabrics for the outdoors, and something supportive but lightweight for the stuffing. For example, covers can be made with nylon, polyester, fleece, flannel, canvas, or anything else you want. Most campers go for a mix of waterproof and comfortable, as water resistant materials are often slippery, making for a pillow that doesn't sit under your head well.
As for the inside, you have several different materials to work with. You can use an inflatable pillow, cotton, or memory foam, just as examples. Cotton and insulating materials are often lightweight, but not always supportive. Inflatable pillows can be useful, but not always comfortable. Memory foam is the most comfortable, but it is also dense, and therefore rather heavy. Pick your pillow materials based on the mix of comfort and weight that best fits your needs, and remember that you can mix materials as well.