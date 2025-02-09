This Space-Saving DIY Camping Pillow Is Both Lightweight And Comfortable

When you're backpacking, it's easy to think that you don't need a pillow. They take up a lot of space, and some of the better ones can even be pretty heavy. Despite this, it feels like a shame to deal with the hard ground without having anything to support your head after hours of traveling — plus it can make the night pretty miserable. Sometimes, pre-made camping pillows are simply awful. Thankfully, instead of having to decide whether it's worth taking up a ton of space in your backpack or adding a little extra comfort to your night, you can just make your own backpacking pillows.

Advertisement

It's a good alternative, especially because the padding can help you stay warm while sleeping during a fall camping trip, or anywhere it gets cold in the evening. After all, if you've never gone camping in the winter, it's a good time to give it a try – you just need to make sure you have all the right items to keep you nice and warm when you're sleeping.

By making a camping pillow yourself, you have the choice to create them out of whatever materials. If you've never sewn before, it may seem intimidating, but it can actually be simple. Who knows, by the end of making this pillow, you may be ready to get yourself a proper sewing kit, such as the Coquimbo Sewing Kit, and do all sorts of projects from making camping blankets to repairing old clothes. However, this pillow is a great place to start. It's a simple and straight process that can handle a few beginner mistakes.

Advertisement