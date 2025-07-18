Add Privacy To Your Small Yard With A Must-Plant Shrub

This easy-to-grow shrub does well in full sunlight and partial shade, although they grow a bit better in sunnier locations. When choosing the best spots for your dwarf podocarpus, take into account the height you want it to be when fully grown (it's fairly easy to keep pruned down to about 3 feet), to make sure you provide plenty of room. If space allows, you can plant several in a row for a green fence, but make sure they stand 2 to 3 feet apart and about the same distance from the house or other structures so they have room to grow. It can handle a variety of soil types from loam to sandy as long as the pH level stays between 4.5 and 7.5. Keep soil moist and well-drained. Heavy water-logged soil is not good for this shrub and will affect its growth.

For the first year, while your dwarf podocarpus is growing and getting established, it should be watered once every two weeks. Water your shrubs deeply so the roots grow deeper into the ground and provide better drought resistance. Pruning is crucial for forming the shape of the dwarf podocarpus the way you want. Left to grow unpruned, it will grow straight up and look more tree-like. For a shrubby look, prune the plants back hard in late winter after the first summer season, making sure no pruning done within two months of when the first frost is expected. You can resume hard pruning after the shrubs have gone dormant for the winter, but make sure to finish all pruning before early spring when new growth starts.