Why Burning Pulled Weeds In Your Fire Pit Is A Bad Idea
Fire pits, bonfires, and fireplaces can be very hypnotic and relaxing, which is one of many reasons they are so popular. There are few things as universally beloved as the feeling of calm and coziness from sitting around the fire pit in the backyard or by a crackling fireplace indoors. Once you have your pit, you may be thinking of burning those pesky, freshly-picked weeds you have. Although it is a very tempting idea, this should be avoided. There are a lot of potential issues that can arise from tossing your weeds into the pit and lighting them up.
Coming across dangerous plants like poison ivy, sumac, and oak is one of the sneaky dangers of gardening. It's imperative you don't add these to your fire pit, as burning these plants can be incredibly dangerous to anyone nearby. This is due to the release of urushiol oil in the smoke that occurs when poisonous plants are burned. Not only can you get a horrible rash on your skin, but you can also inhale that contaminated smoke and end up with respiratory problems that can send you to the hospital, even if you are not right next to the fire pit. Professional landscaping companies are even trained on how to quickly identify poison plants so they do not get tossed into a brush fire with regular weeds.
Burning weeds can cause problems for you and your health
Aside from the obvious danger of burning poisonous plants, many plants are treated with pesticides or other chemicals before they are pulled, which can release toxic fumes into the air when they are burned. There may not even be a change in the flame color to indicate those chemicals, but you could end up with an irritated throat, lungs, and in more serious cases, where an allergic reaction might occur, have breathing problems. Weeds and garden waste also produce a ton of smoke when burned, which can trigger allergies, especially in children, and can even negatively affect your pets and the wildlife that make your yard their home.
If that's not enough to put you off the idea, keep in mind that if you live in a residential neighborhood, excessive smoke from burning weeds can cause air pollution and upset your neighbors. There are also burning regulations from state to state that outline what is acceptable to burn and when burning is allowed. Many states have seasonal bans that prohibit burning during certain months of the year, and you can be fined for not adhering to these regulations. So, while fire pits are a great way to create a backyard paradise the whole family will love, just remember to keep your pulled weeds out of the fire pit so everyone can safely sit by the fire and enjoy the flames.