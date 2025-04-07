How Wood Ash Can Help You Grow Healthy Fruit Trees And Vegetable Gardens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking for a low-cost nutrient booster for your fruit and vegetable plants? The answer may be in your wood-burning fireplace or fire pit. Fireplace ash can help your garden thrive if it comes from untreated, unpainted wood. It's packed with calcium and supplies small amounts of phosphorous, magnesium, boron, and other elements that support fruiting plants. Plus, it's a terrific potassium supplement.

Advertisement

Master gardener Josh Gardens, also on Instagram as @theplanttechie, helps his fruit trees flourish by giving them wood ash. "Wood ash from your fireplace or wood stove offers multiple benefits for the garden, particularly as a source of potassium. Potassium helps plants regulate water, flower, and produce fruit," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview. "I apply wood ash around my fruit trees every year in winter by spreading it along the drip line. This provides them with a natural, gentle fertilizer that supports overall health and resilience."

Josh also recommends enhancing vegetable garden soil with wood ash. "Certain crops, especially tomatoes and other nightshades like peppers, respond particularly well to wood ash application. Its potassium content supports healthy growth and fruit production, while the calcium present in wood ash can help prevent blossom end rot. This common issue causes fruits to develop dark, sunken spots," he says. Josh appreciates wood ash's alkaline pH, too. "It raises the pH of acidic soils, making them more suitable for plants that prefer neutral to slightly alkaline conditions, such as root vegetables, legumes, and fruit trees." This fact comes with a warning: Keep wood ash away from blueberries, which need acidic soil, and potatoes, which are more vulnerable to potato scab when grown in alkaline conditions.

Advertisement