The Unexpected Garden Pest Repellent You Can Find In Your Yard's Fire Pit
If you have a fire pit, fireplace, or wood stove that you use on the regular, you probably have a stockpile of pest repellent for your garden. The ashes from the logs you've been burning are surprisingly good at battling a few common pests — for example, the slugs that have been feasting on your hostas and strawberries. As an added bonus, this ash can help your garden thrive by fertilizing plants that don't mind if the soil's pH level rises.
According to master gardener Josh Gardens, who is also on Instagram as @theplanttechie, wood ash is safe for most plants but intolerable to slimy garden invaders. "Beyond nutrients and pH adjustment, wood ash serves as an effective natural pest control. When sprinkled around plants, it acts as a desiccant to deter soft-bodied pests like slugs and snails," he told Outdoor Guide in this exclusive interview. Wood ash contains salt, which dries up some of the slime these creatures secrete. Without enough slime, it's hard for them to move toward your plants. As a result, they'll vacate the area — albeit very slowly. Some gardeners report that wood ash is best at repelling little slugs and snails as well as soft-bodied cutworms.
Josh notes that wood ash "needs reapplication after rain or watering" if it's being used as a snail and slug deterrent. When your garden is wet, snails and slugs may still be slippery enough to creep toward your plants. Encircle the base of each slug-prone plant with a thick, dry layer of wood ash for optimal results.
Deterring other garden intruders with wood ash
Though wood ash is best known as a tool for fighting snails and slugs, it can combat a few insects with hard bodies as well. Josh uses this ash to fend off ants, and some gardeners have found that it banishes beetles. Both of these insects dislike its gritty consistency and high pH level. When using wood ash to deter these pests, the application method is the same as it is for slimy intruders: Think of the ash is a chalky moat protecting a leafy green castle. You can also sprinkle ash on leaves for added protection. If the plant you're treating is being grown as a crop, rinse it thoroughly before consumption. Also make sure any ash you put in your garden comes from wood that hasn't touched chemicals or other potentially toxic substances.
Consider pairing wood ash with another natural method of controlling pests, ideally one that works when your garden is wet. For example, install a border of marigolds and other plants that will repel pests. Or, try a simple newspaper hack for keeping slugs out of your garden. Cover the ground around your plants with moistened, flattened newspaper or cardboard and then lift it up the next morning. Most of the slugs that were headed for your plants will be underneath, where you can collect them and take them far from your garden.