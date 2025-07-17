Lure Hummingbirds To Your Yard With A Must-Try Container Garden Combination

A yard full of hummingbirds is every gardener's and bird watcher's dream scenario. If you set up your yard the right way, it can become a magnet for hummingbirds and other bird species. Your little visitors are not too difficult to please: Keep hummingbirds cool and hydrated with a water feature, provide a buffet of their favorite flowers, and know where to hang a hummingbird feeder in your yard to keep them coming back. If you don't have a lot of space, don't despair. You can create a wonderful little hummingbird paradise by planting a compact container garden with a combination of canna lily (Canna spp), fuchsia (Fuchsia spp), and begonias (Begonia spp) to create a colorful wonderland of flowers your feathered friends will love.

The combination of these three flowers complements each other and provides a variety of heights and striking colors, creating a visually wonderful feeding area. Hummingbirds love the colors red and orange which makes this combination ideal for getting their attention. Since you are planting all three in the same vessel, choose something that provides plenty of space for all of them to grow. A unique choice with loads of potential is this Yesuneed metal raised garden bed with plenty of room and a nice privacy screen too. With the built-in trellis, you can incorporate climbing cultivars, like Pink Fizz fuchsias or the various trailing-scandent begonias.