Lure Hummingbirds To Your Yard With A Must-Try Container Garden Combination
A yard full of hummingbirds is every gardener's and bird watcher's dream scenario. If you set up your yard the right way, it can become a magnet for hummingbirds and other bird species. Your little visitors are not too difficult to please: Keep hummingbirds cool and hydrated with a water feature, provide a buffet of their favorite flowers, and know where to hang a hummingbird feeder in your yard to keep them coming back. If you don't have a lot of space, don't despair. You can create a wonderful little hummingbird paradise by planting a compact container garden with a combination of canna lily (Canna spp), fuchsia (Fuchsia spp), and begonias (Begonia spp) to create a colorful wonderland of flowers your feathered friends will love.
The combination of these three flowers complements each other and provides a variety of heights and striking colors, creating a visually wonderful feeding area. Hummingbirds love the colors red and orange which makes this combination ideal for getting their attention. Since you are planting all three in the same vessel, choose something that provides plenty of space for all of them to grow. A unique choice with loads of potential is this Yesuneed metal raised garden bed with plenty of room and a nice privacy screen too. With the built-in trellis, you can incorporate climbing cultivars, like Pink Fizz fuchsias or the various trailing-scandent begonias.
How to plant and care for your container garden trio
All three of these lovely flowers are easy to care for and don't require a lot of maintenance to thrive. Soil needs for cannas, fuchsias, and begonias are similar with all three requiring moist soil that drains well and is not waterlogged. Canna needs nice, sunny areas with lots of direct sunlight, but the fuchsia and begonias do best if that sunny time is in the morning, followed by afternoon shade. This will work for your cannas as well. You may need to move your container in the afternoon, or protect shade-loving plants from the harsh sun with this fun DIY project.
Fertilizer needs are also the same for canna, fuchsia, and begonias: Roughly every 2-4 weeks or so during the growing season, making aftercare easy since you can do the same thing for the entire container. All three of these striking flowers are available in reds and oranges (as well as other colors). While begonias and fuchsias tend to bloom from late spring to fall, cannas are late-summer bloomers, providing a variety of feeding opportunities for hummingbirds most of the year. Pruning is simple as well. Deadhead your cannas throughout the growing season for maximum bloom time. With your fuchsias, pinch off the ends of the flower stems, encouraging more blooms. And if you pinch the ends of the stems on your begonias, they will get bushier.