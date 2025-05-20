We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's common practice for backyard birders to place hummingbird feeders like the Feed Garden Glass Hummingbird Feeder around their yard to attract hummingbirds. While much thought is given to the best time to put out hummingbird feeders and the right place to hang feeders, what you do once your feeder is up is just as critical to attracting hummers. Keeping feeders full of nectar is important, but so is keeping your feeders clean. Dirty feeders can present an array of issues ranging from predators to disease, which will cause hummers to stay away. To that end, you can attract more hummingbirds with these simple feeder-cleaning tips.

The sweet nature of nectar is a potent attractant to ants, bees, wasps, and other insects whose presence may prevent hummingbirds from visiting your feeders. These pesky insects can also clog feeders, making it impossible for hummingbirds to reach the nutritious nectar. On the opposite end of the spectrum, predators ranging from praying mantis to black bears can also be attracted to the scent of sweet nectar. While the presence of a hummingbird feeder alone can tempt any of these creatures, when the outside of the feeder goes uncleaned and becomes coated with the sugary substance, its appeal is all the greater to unwanted guests.

While a messy coating of nectar on the outside may attract pests, allowing the innards of the feeder to go uncleaned can result in dangerous — and even deadly — issues for hummingbirds. Nectar left for too long in a feeder can spoil. Additionally, bacteria and fungus can begin to grow, making the mixture all the more dangerous to the birds that drink it. This can happen using a commercially created concoction or a DIY homemade hummingbird nectar.

