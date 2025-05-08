DIY The Perfect Homemade Nectar For Hummingbirds With These Ingredients
Hummingbirds are one of the most popular bird species among backyard birders across the United States. Anyone who enjoys watching these tiny birds buzz about their yards seek out the right place and best time to put out hummingbird feeders, like the Feed Garden glass hummingbird feeder. However, it is not just where and when you put out the feeder that attracts hummingbirds — it is also what you put in it. After all, hummingbirds don't hover around your feeder simply to entertain you, they are there for sustenance.
Because of their relentless frenetic flying, hummingbirds require an inordinate amount of calories. While insects and natural nectar from flowering plants can help meet their caloric needs, filling feeders with a calorie-rich fluid is a big benefit to hummingbirds in your backyard. Although there are a number of commercially available nectars, you can also DIY the perfect homemade nectar for hummingbirds with a few simple ingredients. Really, all you need is sugar and water.
DIY hummingbird nectar recipe
The recipe for DIY hummingbird nectar is remarkably simple. All that is needed is water and refined white granulated sugar. While it is okay to use either bottled or tap water, it is important to use only refined white granulated sugar. Powdered sugar has ingredients added which can harm hummers. While raw, unprocessed sugars do not have any added ingredients, they are also harmful to hummingbirds and should be avoided.
To make the nectar, you simply need to dissolve the sugar in the water. It is generally recommended to use a ratio of 1 part sugar to 4 parts water. Combine the measured amounts of water and sugar into a mixing bowl or saucepan and stir until the sugar has been completely dissolved. Some suggest boiling the water in order to help dissolve the sugar. However, you can skip boiling water for your DIY hummingbird nectar – you just need to make sure the sugar is dissolved completely. Additionally, although color can attract hummingbirds when added to your garden, you don't want to add it to your DIY nectar, as it, too, can harm hummingbirds.