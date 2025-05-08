DIY The Perfect Homemade Nectar For Hummingbirds With These Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hummingbirds are one of the most popular bird species among backyard birders across the United States. Anyone who enjoys watching these tiny birds buzz about their yards seek out the right place and best time to put out hummingbird feeders, like the Feed Garden glass hummingbird feeder. However, it is not just where and when you put out the feeder that attracts hummingbirds — it is also what you put in it. After all, hummingbirds don't hover around your feeder simply to entertain you, they are there for sustenance.

Advertisement

Because of their relentless frenetic flying, hummingbirds require an inordinate amount of calories. While insects and natural nectar from flowering plants can help meet their caloric needs, filling feeders with a calorie-rich fluid is a big benefit to hummingbirds in your backyard. Although there are a number of commercially available nectars, you can also DIY the perfect homemade nectar for hummingbirds with a few simple ingredients. Really, all you need is sugar and water.