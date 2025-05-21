How To Create The Perfect Hummingbird-Friendly Container Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hummingbird season, and you are on a mission to attract more of these buzzy little friends to your yard. Even if you don't have a huge garden space to fill with flowering trees and pollinator-friendly bushes, you can still create an attractive assortment of blooms in your outdoor space. Along with filling your feeder with some delicious homemade nectar, planting a container garden with colorful hummingbird favorites is a sure way to bring more of these feathered friends to your deck or patio.

Advertisement

There are a variety of plants that attract hummingbirds, and many are suitable for container gardening. Mixing compact flowers, taller perennials, and flowing vines will create containers full of visual interest for you and a variety of delicious food sources for your little visitors. Annual flowers can be replaced each year or even throughout the growing season to ensure your blooms stay fresh. Hummingbirds love marigolds (Tagetes spp.) and zinnias (Zinnia elegans), which are easy to grow in small pots and provide compact flowers with bright colors that draw in these sight-based feeders. Taller perennials that can act as container centerpieces include hummingbird favorites like bee balm (Monarda spp.), red columbine (Aquilegia canadensis), and giant hyssop (Agastache spp.). Hummingbirds also love to sip from the trumpet-shaped flowers of native honeysuckles (Lonicera sempervirens) and trumpet creeper (Campsis radicans). Planting these vines in high or hanging containers will allow them to spill out over the sides of your pots while keeping their quick-spreading roots from taking over your garden.

Advertisement