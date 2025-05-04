How To Easily Spot A Hummingbird Nest In Your Backyard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People across the country thoroughly enjoy watching hummingbirds flit around their backyards. They often do everything possible to attract these diminutive birds. Efforts range from fretting over the best time to put out hummingbird feeders to making valiant attempts to deter praying mantises and other critters that hunt hummers. However, even though they spend hours watching hummingbirds zip around, flying between flowers, trees, and feeders, relatively few have seen hummingbird nests. But once you know what to look for, you can easily spot a hummingbird nest in your backyard.

Given that hummingbirds measure their weight in grams and lay eggs the size of peas, it is no surprise hummingbird nests are not large. Most hummingbird nests are at most a couple inches wide and a couple inches tall. In other words, roughly the size of a golf ball or slightly larger. So, the size alone can make hummingbird nests challenging to spot. Additionally, because they are so small, those unaware of what they're looking at often mistake them for something else, like perhaps a knot or growth on the tree.

Since they are slight in stature and lack any serious defensive weaponry, hummingbirds go to great lengths to obscure their tiny homes. This adds to the challenge of spotting them for both birders and predators. Hummers often build their nests in dense cover or behind a shroud of thorny spines for added protection. When that's not a possibility, they will typically build them in the forks or branches or atop a large branch, utilizing natural materials such as lichen, spider webs, moss, and bark to make them blend and appear as part of the tree.

