The Tool Kit Staple That'll Help You Quickly Fix Your Patchy Lawn

Sometimes a patchy lawn only needs a quick fix. Sometimes that fix requires a common tool you keep in your garage, like a power drill. For people who struggle with a patchy lawn, there's a good chance that it has to do with poor soil quality related to compaction. Over time, too much traffic on a lawn pushes the soil particles together, leaving little room for oxygen and water to flow freely. Ignoring this process is a way that you're secretly ruining your lawn. Eventually you end up with patchy, bare spots in the turf. While you can overseed these areas, the fast way to ensure seed germination is to create plenty of soil-to-seed contact. Aeration, a process where soil plugs are systematically removed from the ground, can also help break up compaction for healthier growth.

Typically, aeration requires a core aerator to remove small 2 to 4 inch soil plugs from the ground. Thankfully, you don't have to break out a bunch of large tools or accessories to handle a single bare spot. However, if you have a goal of removing soil plugs, a drill will not work exactly the same as a core aerator tool. You will be able to break up compacted soil to introduce more oxygen and nutrients, but it won't remove soil plugs. However a drill doesn't take up a lot of space, it's a tool you likely will have on hand for other projects, and it works efficiently for repairing small bare spots.