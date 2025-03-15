Create A More Lush And Green Lawn With A Simple Grass Seed Tip

Following the one-third rule when mowing and picking the best time of day to water your grass can help achieve your goal of having a lush, green lawn. However, what about getting that grass growing to begin with? Whether you are starting your yard from scratch, overseeding your existing grass, or patching brown spots on your lawn, making sure your grass seeds germinate is paramount. Per-germinating your grass seeds can help ensure success. Pre-germinating grass seeds may seem like a secret only professional landscapers know, but it is actually a simple trick that can help anyone create a more lush and green lawn.

Essentially, pre-germinating seeds is a means of allowing them to sprout before they are planted. The idea is to give them a head start before putting them in the ground. That said, you still need to properly prep the area. This can be done prior to or while the seeds are pre-germinating, which can take up to a week. So, the first step in the pre-germination process is planning and preparing.

As with any type of lawn seeding you do, it is important to determine how much seed you need based on the area you are covering and the type of grass being sown. Next, pick your time. The pre-germination process typically takes from a few days to a week. Once the first roots sprout, it is essential to get the seeds in the ground ASAP. So, check the forecast to ensure good planting conditions will occur during that window. Then you need to prep the lawn, by dethatching with a tool like the Green Rake, removing any weeds, and topdressing the area.

