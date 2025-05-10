Determine The Best Length To Mow Your Lawn With These Clever Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many Americans who love spending time in their yard obsess over their lawn care. From picking the perfect time of day to water to knowing the best time of year to fertilize, they're careful to ensure they have a lush, green lawn. Of course, that also means mowing at the proper height.

So, how do you determine the best length to mow your lawn? While the one-third rule is the standard for determining how much grass to lop off each time you mow, you first need to know the length you should leave your grass. Making that determination can be as simple or complex as you want it to be.

There are a number of charts and graphs for different varieties of grass and different times of year. To keep things simple, with the exception of grasses such as Bermuda and Zoysia (which are supposed to be cut to a length of 2 inches), most grass should be maintained around 2.5 to 3 inches. Unless you feel the need to be very particular about the height, most lawn care experts recommend cutting the lawn at 3 inches. The one exception would be heading into winter, when it can be beneficial to cut it about a half-inch shorter in areas where true winter weather occurs. However, cutting your grass to 3 inches is about more than appearance -– there are actually several benefits to your lawn's health.

