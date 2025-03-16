12 Ways You're Secretly Ruining Your Lawn

Everyone wants a healthy lawn. It is one of the hallmarks of suburban living, something every homeowner can take pride in. However, hidden within even the most common lawn care practices are little things that, if gone unchecked, could secretly be ruining your lawn. While there are some secrets only professional landscapers know, simple homeowner tasks like how you mow your lawn, how often you water it, and how often you pull weeds have an effect on the health of your yard. If you're not doing those things correctly, you can cause unintended damage to your grass.

To help us better understand how we could be harming our lawns, Outdoor Guide enlisted lawn care expert Ryan Walts, the Franchise Training Coordinator and Business Coach for Lawn Squad. "Although I would never truly consider a lawn ruined unless it is completely dead or mostly dead, there are a few different ways in which homeowners can be inadvertently causing damage to their lawn without even realizing it," explains Walts.

Together, we'll go over the cultural practices Walts believes can cause long term damage, and provide tips for remedying these mistakes. So, if you're wondering why your lawn is looking less than stellar, here are 12 ways you could secretly be ruining it.