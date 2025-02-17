The Best Time To Aerate Your Lawn Depends On This Crucial Factor

When done correctly, aerating your lawn leads to lush, beautiful grass. Aeration is especially effective for reducing compacted soil, which restricts water and nutrients from reaching the roots. When done during peak growth periods, it's a fantastic practice that helps control moss growth, promoting healthier and stronger grass.

Advertisement

So, when is the ideal time to aerate your lawn? As Peter Hansen, Co-Owner and Managing Member for Sparrow Estate Management, explained exclusively to Outdoor Guide, "The best time to aerate your lawn depends on your grass type and its growing season." He further explained, "For cool-season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass or fescue, early spring or early fall is ideal. These periods coincide with cooler weather and active growth, allowing the grass to recover quickly."

Warm-season grasses, like the low-maintenance buffalo grass or popular St. Augustine grass, are a different story. Hansen emphasized, "For warm-season grasses like Bermuda or zoysia, late spring to early summer is the best time, as this aligns with their peak growth period." These grasses flourish during warmer months, making this window ideal for aeration to enhance nutrient absorption and root development.

Advertisement