The Best Method For Making Your Own Hypertufa Birdbath

Adding a birdbath to your yard is one of the best ways to attract a wide array of helpful and colorful species to your property. Birdbaths also make excellent additions to gardens, creating a solid visual appeal among the flowers, vegetables, and shrubs. While you could DIY a quick birdbath with some everyday household kitchen cookware, it's more fun to get creative and try making your own hypertufa version instead.

Hypertufa is a versatile, easy-to-make material that will give you a solid birdbath with a rustic-looking appearance. An artificial stone made from a combination of Portland cement, peat moss, vermiculite, perlite, water, and sand, hypertufa can be molded into any number of different shapes and sizes to accommodate members of your local bird population.

Thanks to its porous nature, hypertufa works well around plants and can even be used as a planting medium. It will also hold up to a considerable amount of moisture, making it a durable — and frankly fun — option for creating a birdbath. The process is fairly simple, but it will take a little bit of elbow grease.