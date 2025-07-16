Why A Concrete Birdbath May Not Be The Best Option For Your Feathered Friends

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Adding a birdbath is right up there as one of the top backyard hacks to bring in all of the birds. In some ways, a birdbath could be even more important to them than a bird feeder. Birds know how to find insects and source seeds to grab meals out in the wild, but in dry weather, that birdbath in your garden might be their only oasis. The water in a birdbath is handy for birds not just for hydration and cooling off, but because they need it to maintain their feathers. Bathing helps birds keep their feathers in peak flying condition; it may even make the birds more agile in flight.

While it seems that birds will bathe just about anywhere they can find water, not every birdbath is ideal. Certain designs — such as some concrete birdbaths — may fall short on what your feathered friends actually need. If you don't know what to look for when buying a birdbath, you may end up with a heavy beast of a bath that serves more as a lawn decoration than as a functional bird-bathing station. Concrete birdbaths are among the heftiest types available, which means they won't tip even if a squirrel or raccoon grabs a drink, but they're not always the best for the birds. The depth, slope, and texture of the basin all determine whether a bird feels comfortable using it. Birdbaths also need to be cleaned regularly to ensure bird safety, and concrete is sometimes a bit difficult to clean compared to resin or glass basins.