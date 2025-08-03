Budget-Friendly Tricks To Keep Your Outdoor Pool Warm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the dog days of summer roll around, there is nothing better than to take a refreshing dip in your very own pool. Yet, while the pool is an excellent medium for chilling out on a hot day, most people don't want the water too cold. The thing is, ideal temperature varies from person to person, and you can easily outspend your budget trying to figure out ways to warm up your pool water, with traditional heating methods running $200 to $600 per month or more depending on the energy source and where you live.

Pools are an investment, there is no two ways about it. However, once you've spent the initial cost to get your pool up and running, your budget might be a little worn out. The average cost to install an inground pool in 2025 is between $35,000 and $65,000, while a quality above ground pool can run you a little over $3,000. That is a good chunk of change no matter what. Therefore, coming up with clever, budget friendly solutions to keep your pool warm is going to save you time, money, and effort.

Most pools are at their most comfortable when the temperature hovers between 78 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Maintaining those temps can be tricky owing to a number of factors, including wind, evaporation, and fuel cost to heat the water. The following 10 tips are budget-friendly solutions that can help you keep your pool at the temperature you like, without breaking the bank.