How Much It Typically Costs To Install An Inground Pool In Your Backyard

Like any home renovation project, the overall cost of your pool varies based on several factors. Deciding your must-have features can help you figure out where to save on your pool installation and where you should splurge.

When it comes to the cost of your pool, size, shape, and depth, along with materials, are going to play a large role in the cost of your pool. Smaller, shallower pools will cost less than larger, deeper pools, and if you want to stray into a fun shape, that can add to the price tag too. As for materials, you have three traditional choices: concrete, fiberglass, and vinyl. Each has its own benefits but its own downsides as well, and the varying prices of these materials reflects their durability, lifespan, customization, and maintenance. For example, vinyl is the cheapest material you can choose for your pool, lowering your initial investment, but it does come at the expense of less durability and a shorter lifespan than the other two options.

You'll also find that there are a lot of logistics affecting inground pool costs. For example, unless you DIY this project, labor costs can increase how much you spend installing your pool. Other facts like excavation, landscaping if needed, and permits can also impact your inground pool's price tag. However, these are all just factors that impact the cost to install your inground pool. Once it's up and running, there are a few more expenses you should consider before choosing if an inground pool is the right choice for you.