How Much It Typically Costs To Put In An Above Ground Pool In Your Backyard
There are few better ways to beat the heat during the summer months than a quick dip in the pool. However, while an in-ground pool has the potential to boost your home's value —all while providing a refreshing spot to cool off — its benefits come with a hefty price tag. The average price of an in-ground pool ranges from $22,000 to $100,000 depending on location and features, according to the experts at Royal Swimming Pools. Thankfully, there's an alternative that still lets you enjoy a summer of splashing without such a significant initial investment: above-ground pools.
Overall, there is no single price point for above-ground pools, even if you choose a budget-friendly pool alternative like a stock tank. In fact, much like their in-ground counterparts, above-ground pools can vary based on their size and materials, which creates variations in price. Overall, you may be looking at paying anywhere from $800 to $4,500 for an above-ground pool as of 2024, according to HomeGuide. If you opt for a professional installation rather than DIY, this price increases further.
Your choice of installation route is only one factor that may affect the cost of putting an above-ground pool in your backyard. Below, explore the other factors that affect your above-ground pool's final price tag, as well as potential expenses you may need to keep in mind.
Factors that affect above-ground pool costs
Where you live and plan on buying an above-ground pool can impact its overall cost. Some regions, like the Southwestern U.S., may find that this process is a breeze and falls on the lower side of the average price range, while those in more expensive areas like the West Coast may face that higher initial investment. As a result, when considering the factors that may affect how much your above-ground pool costs, your location is one of the biggest things to account for.
Along with location, size and material play a large role in the cost of your above-ground pool. While some materials may be pricier than others, they often offer a longer lifespan and durability in trade. If you just want a pool to last a few seasons, then inflatable pools may be the right choice for you. Although they have a shorter lifespan, they're less expensive than other options. Otherwise, you may want to look for metal- or resin-framed above-ground pools, which have a steeper initial cost but usually won't need to be replaced as often. Size also matters here, with larger, steeper above-ground pools sporting a larger price tag than smaller, shallower pools.
The price of the pool itself is only one cost to consider. Inflatable pools may be easy enough to DIY your set up, but when you're working with larger or more permanent above-ground pools, it may be worthwhile to look into a professional installation. While this makes for an easier set-up process, it can add to the costs of your pool.
Other expenses to consider when purchasing an above-ground pool
Whether you're building an in-ground pool or installing an above-ground pool, there are a few logistics to keep in mind depending on your location. There are many expenses that homeowners may have to deal with, but they may not apply to your situation depending on where you live.
For instance, some locations may require a permit for your above-ground pool, especially if it exceeds a specific size. Or there may be local ordinances that require fencing around your pool. These are all other expenses that could pop up when installing your above-ground pool, adding to its overall price. If you plan on leaving your pool up during the winter, you may also need to invest in additional supplies, like the right pool cover, to avoid any common pool winterization mistakes.
Lastly, you'll want to consider any quality of life upgrades you may want to make once your pool is set up. For example, if you find the summer sun a bit overbearing even in the pool, then you can use this umbrella DIY that adds shade to a pool in a sunny area. You may also want to invest in ways to clean your feet before entering the pool or tools that will make maintenance easier.