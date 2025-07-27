How Much It Typically Costs To Put In An Above Ground Pool In Your Backyard

There are few better ways to beat the heat during the summer months than a quick dip in the pool. However, while an in-ground pool has the potential to boost your home's value —all while providing a refreshing spot to cool off — its benefits come with a hefty price tag. The average price of an in-ground pool ranges from $22,000 to $100,000 depending on location and features, according to the experts at Royal Swimming Pools. Thankfully, there's an alternative that still lets you enjoy a summer of splashing without such a significant initial investment: above-ground pools.

Overall, there is no single price point for above-ground pools, even if you choose a budget-friendly pool alternative like a stock tank. In fact, much like their in-ground counterparts, above-ground pools can vary based on their size and materials, which creates variations in price. Overall, you may be looking at paying anywhere from $800 to $4,500 for an above-ground pool as of 2024, according to HomeGuide. If you opt for a professional installation rather than DIY, this price increases further.

Your choice of installation route is only one factor that may affect the cost of putting an above-ground pool in your backyard. Below, explore the other factors that affect your above-ground pool's final price tag, as well as potential expenses you may need to keep in mind.