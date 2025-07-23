What Is A Cocktail Pool And Is It The Right Choice For Your Home?
There are few better ways to escape the summer heat than retreating to the cool depths of a pool. However, the time and costs of installing an inground pool can be daunting, as can the maintenance and space needed that comes along with owning such a large pool. At the same time, while the size of an above-ground pool may be more manageable, you may not be able to shake the appeal of an inground pool — after all, depending on where you live, they're one of the outdoor upgrades that can increase your home's value. Thankfully, there's a third option that can give you the best of both worlds: a cocktail pool.
At first glance, a cocktail pool may seem too small to deliver the fun and relaxation you want from your pool. While they do differ from your traditional pool in terms of size, they offer a wide variety of features you can pick and choose from, such as heaters, jets, or seating. And the best part? If an inground cocktail pool isn't your style, you can also choose to have it installed as an above ground pool, giving you the versatility needed to turn your dream backyard into a reality.
As with any pool investment, it's important to understand the pros and cons of this style. This includes learning about how it differs from traditional pools as well as discovering if a cocktail pool is the right choice for your home.
How is a cocktail pool different from a traditional pool?
One of the biggest differences between cocktail pools and other styles is their size. Cocktail pools have a smaller perimeter than other pools, making them ideal for backyards with less space or adding features near a patio or deck area (there is a difference). However, they also tend to be shallower than traditional pools, with their typical depth ranging from 3 to 5 feet.
Because there is a difference in size, cocktail pools also differ in terms of usage and maintenance. With a smaller size comes less water, which means balancing chemicals for a clean, enjoyable pool can be easier than when working with a traditional large pool. There's also less surface area to deep clean and less surface area for debris to land. These factors pair together to form a pool that's perfect if you want to spend more time relaxing (perhaps with a cocktail!) and less time maintaining your pool.
There are some downsizes to consider when thinking about installing such a small pool. If you're someone who enjoys diving or getting your cardio in by swimming laps, cocktail pools often don't have the space to support these activities. They also can't fit nearly as many people as your traditional pool, which is important to keep in mind if hosting pool parties is in your future.
Deciding if a cocktail pool is the right choice for you
One of the best ways to decide if a cocktail pool is the right choice for your home is seeing how its features compare to your lifestyle. If the limitations of the smaller cocktail pool don't interfere with how you plan on enjoying your new installation, then it's an option worth considering. However, if you're someone who enjoys a traditional, action-packed pool experience and loves having your friends and family come together for large pool parties, you may want to look into other pool designs.
Cocktail pools are almost a no-brainer if you're trying to maximize a smaller outdoor space while leaving room for socializing or other activities like gardening. With their small size, you can still enjoy the pool features you love without sacrificing the openness of your backyard. You can also choose to install your cocktail pool indoors if you can accommodate it. You can easily add on luxurious features and custom design elements, from fountains or tiles, to jets and heaters, to elevate your pool experience.