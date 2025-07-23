What Is A Cocktail Pool And Is It The Right Choice For Your Home?

There are few better ways to escape the summer heat than retreating to the cool depths of a pool. However, the time and costs of installing an inground pool can be daunting, as can the maintenance and space needed that comes along with owning such a large pool. At the same time, while the size of an above-ground pool may be more manageable, you may not be able to shake the appeal of an inground pool — after all, depending on where you live, they're one of the outdoor upgrades that can increase your home's value. Thankfully, there's a third option that can give you the best of both worlds: a cocktail pool.

At first glance, a cocktail pool may seem too small to deliver the fun and relaxation you want from your pool. While they do differ from your traditional pool in terms of size, they offer a wide variety of features you can pick and choose from, such as heaters, jets, or seating. And the best part? If an inground cocktail pool isn't your style, you can also choose to have it installed as an above ground pool, giving you the versatility needed to turn your dream backyard into a reality.

As with any pool investment, it's important to understand the pros and cons of this style. This includes learning about how it differs from traditional pools as well as discovering if a cocktail pool is the right choice for your home.