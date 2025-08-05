Clever Nesting Box Upgrades To Make During The Summer Months
It's becoming harder for birds to find good accommodations to nest in, in natural places like stumps and dead trees due to increased urbanization. There have even been some bird populations that have experienced extreme declines due to this natural nesting cavity shortage. We can help out by providing plenty of nesting boxes, and ensuring that we continue to upgrade them in the fall or winter, so they're all set for the summer months in ways that protect the health and safety of the birds, the eggs, and the nestlings once they hatch. Keeping temperatures down, increasing ventilation, and freshening up any paint or stain are just a few things we can do in the off season.
Properly maintained and upgraded nesting boxes are more than fun and convenient: There have been measurable, positive outcomes in bird populations due to man-made avian abodes. One example is the eastern bluebird. This beautiful species was in a major population decline due to the shortage in natural nesting cavities. Nesting box programs implemented in the bluebirds' regions have brought about a much-needed rebound in the species.
Nesting boxes are basically the same thing as a birdhouse and provide the same result for the birds: A place to shelter and raise their hatchlings safely. Nesting boxes are generally more functional in design and don't emphasize the decorative elements that some bird houses do. With so many options on the market, it may be hard to choose the perfect sized birdhouse for your backyard. Once you decide on which nesting box to use, you need to make sure it has the best upgrades to keep birds safe all summer long.
Important upgrades to your nesting boxes for summer
Birds use nesting boxes throughout the year, but the busiest seasons are spring and summer when they are laying eggs and raising their nestlings. One of the most common issues with nesting boxes in the summer is it becoming too hot inside. Like a vehicle with its windows closed, without proper ventilation the inside of the nesting box can reach dangerous temperatures very quickly.
There are several upgrades you can make that will keep things comfortable and cozy during the summer months. One easy upgrade is nesting box placement. Never put your nesting boxes in full sun: That is the equivalent of hanging little ovens on trees. The temperature inside the nesting box is at least 10 degrees higher than the outside temperature. Look for shaded areas or at the very least filtered sun so the nesting boxes don't have the sun beating down on them all day long. If there are no shaded areas in your yard, you can set up light-colored umbrellas over the nesting boxes to provide shade. And while you're at it, you may want to think twice about putting a birdbath in direct sun.
Heat shields are another easy upgrade that makes a difference in the temperatures of your nesting boxes. Use white or reflective material attached to the sides and roof of the nesting box on top of 1 inch spacers to create a double roof. This space allows air to flow between the roof (or walls) and the heat shield material. These heat shields reflect the sun and heat away from the nesting boxes.
Additional upgrades to keep nesting boxes comfy
Air circulation is an important upgrade to add to your nesting boxes. This is done by adding small holes and slits in the nesting box to allow heat to escape and air to flow, both important for the health of the nestlings. Of course you want to be sure to add drainage holes in the bottom of your birdhouse, but your ventilation holes should be on the walls of the nesting boxes toward the top of the wall and not in the roof to avoid leaks. If you are building your nesting boxes from scratch you can add a small gap between the top of the walls and the roof that would replace adding ventilation holes. Keep these holes and spaces small to prevent predators from entering.
Make sure to keep your nesting boxes a light color. Stained wood or dark-colored boxes may look woodsy but they absorb heat and will be even hotter during the summer. It may sound boring, but white is an excellent choice for the color of your nesting box. Painting them white has been shown to keep the interior of the nesting boxes 8 degrees cooler, a big difference when it's blazing hot outside. Before you paint your nesting boxes there are some things you should know, such as using non-toxic paint and maintaining boxes to make sure paint isn't peeling or chipped.
All of these small upgrades made while nesting boxes are empty help keep them comfortable and inviting all summer long. For added comfort, buy or build the ideal bird bath for your yard so they have a reliable water source at all times. With all this attention to the details, your birds will be ready for the summer heat.