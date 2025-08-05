Clever Nesting Box Upgrades To Make During The Summer Months

It's becoming harder for birds to find good accommodations to nest in, in natural places like stumps and dead trees due to increased urbanization. There have even been some bird populations that have experienced extreme declines due to this natural nesting cavity shortage. We can help out by providing plenty of nesting boxes, and ensuring that we continue to upgrade them in the fall or winter, so they're all set for the summer months in ways that protect the health and safety of the birds, the eggs, and the nestlings once they hatch. Keeping temperatures down, increasing ventilation, and freshening up any paint or stain are just a few things we can do in the off season.

Properly maintained and upgraded nesting boxes are more than fun and convenient: There have been measurable, positive outcomes in bird populations due to man-made avian abodes. One example is the eastern bluebird. This beautiful species was in a major population decline due to the shortage in natural nesting cavities. Nesting box programs implemented in the bluebirds' regions have brought about a much-needed rebound in the species.

Nesting boxes are basically the same thing as a birdhouse and provide the same result for the birds: A place to shelter and raise their hatchlings safely. Nesting boxes are generally more functional in design and don't emphasize the decorative elements that some bird houses do. With so many options on the market, it may be hard to choose the perfect sized birdhouse for your backyard. Once you decide on which nesting box to use, you need to make sure it has the best upgrades to keep birds safe all summer long.