Why You Should Think Twice Before Putting Your Birdbath In Direct Sunlight
Birds love washing and preening their feathers, and if you're wanting to attract more birds to your yard, adding a birdbath to your garden can be a great place to start. Whether you choose a simple option, such as a shallow dish with no fancy bells and whistles, or opt for a more advanced version with tiers or a fountain, a birdbath can encourage more birds to visit your garden. This is especially true when paired with the right types of feeders for hummingbirds or other feathered friends, along with plants that birds love. However, when it comes to making the most of your birdbath, location plays a big role — and you'll want to avoid those spots in your yard with ample sunshine.
After all, imagine your perfect bath: The temperature is ideal, the ambiance is peaceful and relaxing. Just like you, birds want their bath time to be comfortable, and that means avoiding some areas when picking the right spot. When you place your birdbath in direct sunlight, it can make it less desirable, and less safe, for your local feathery visitors. Plus, too much sunlight on your birdbath can cause extra work for you during cleaning and refilling.
Choose a shaded location for your birdbath
Have you ever left a water bottle in the sun and found that what was once a refreshing drink had become warm and uninteresting? Placing a birdbath in direct sunlight can cause a similar problem for birds. They fly in, expecting a cool bath to clean their feathers in, and instead find uncomfortably warm water. This can cause your visitors to turn away in favor of other water sources.
Bathwater sitting in the sun all day doesn't just make it more difficult to attract birds: It can also add to your workload. Did you know that algae grows faster in warmer water? If you position your birdbath in the direct sun, you may have to clean it more often (and scrubbing algae is a pain). Warmer water also evaporates faster, meaning more frequent refills. There's also a risk that the fully exposed bath makes it easier for predators to spot their prey mid-wash. All told, direct sunlight on your birdbath can be a deal breaker for your guests, while you will dedicate more time maintaining it.
That's why you should swap a sunny spot for an area with full to partial shade. Even if you can only provide shade during the hottest part of the day, this will help keep the temperature of the water in your birdbath lower, which will lead to happier birds. Shade can help regulate the temperature for birds, and if you're relying on bushes and trees for shade, the bathers will appreciate the nearby shelter to dry off or if predators are near. While it's still important to maintain your birdbath cleaning routine (like avoiding certain standard cleaners) for enjoyable, safe water, opting for shade should make your life easier as well.