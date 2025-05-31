What To Know Before Painting Your Birdhouse Or Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are making a popsicle birdhouse or creating any other sort of DIY wooden birdhouse, odds are you are thinking about adding a little color to make the avian abode stand out in your backyard. However, before grabbing a can of paint, there are a few things you need to know before painting your birdhouse or feeder. This is because painting birdhouses can actually be dangerous for the very birds you are hoping attract, if you don't take some precautions. Choosing the right paint and correct paint colors, as well as where, when, and how the paint is applied can help ensure your freshly painted structure is indeed bird safe.

To begin with, never paint the interior of a birdhouse. Regardless of the type of paint used, painting the interior presents a variety of potential hazards for the birds nesting within, even if the paint itself is non-toxic. As paint ages, it tends to flake and can be ingested by the birds and/or their chicks. Additionally, having natural wood allows birds to maintain a better grip inside the house, which can be critical on windy days, especially for young chicks. For this same reason, you should avoid painting the entrance hole of a bird house or any perching areas on feeders and houses. The best bet is to only paint the roof and exterior walls of these structures.