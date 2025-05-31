What To Know Before Painting Your Birdhouse Or Feeder
Whether you are making a popsicle birdhouse or creating any other sort of DIY wooden birdhouse, odds are you are thinking about adding a little color to make the avian abode stand out in your backyard. However, before grabbing a can of paint, there are a few things you need to know before painting your birdhouse or feeder. This is because painting birdhouses can actually be dangerous for the very birds you are hoping attract, if you don't take some precautions. Choosing the right paint and correct paint colors, as well as where, when, and how the paint is applied can help ensure your freshly painted structure is indeed bird safe.
To begin with, never paint the interior of a birdhouse. Regardless of the type of paint used, painting the interior presents a variety of potential hazards for the birds nesting within, even if the paint itself is non-toxic. As paint ages, it tends to flake and can be ingested by the birds and/or their chicks. Additionally, having natural wood allows birds to maintain a better grip inside the house, which can be critical on windy days, especially for young chicks. For this same reason, you should avoid painting the entrance hole of a bird house or any perching areas on feeders and houses. The best bet is to only paint the roof and exterior walls of these structures.
Bird-safe ways to paint a birdhouse
If you do, indeed, decide to paint the roof and walls of your birdhouse or feeder, be sure to choose a non-toxic paint that will hold up to the weather. Oil-based paints are among the materials to avoid when building a birdhouse. Instead, choose latex or acrylic paints such as the Fantastory waterproof acrylic paint set. Within that paint set, be sure to utilize the natural, neutral, or muted colors. While vivid colors are eye-catching, they often catch the eye of predators as well, making it easier for them to located birds they're hunting.
Even when using non-toxic paints, it is important to allow the paint to fully dry and the birdhouse or feeder to air out sufficiently before allowing birds to inhabit it. Fall is ideal for painting houses, as it allows for an elongated period between painting and birds arriving in them. However, birdhouses and feeders can be painted at any time, as long as you don't put them out until the fresh paint has had time to release all its scent and fumes. The best bet is to keep them in a well-ventilated areas indoors until then.
Painted houses also need to be maintained. Be sure to regularly inspect for and remove any chipping, peeling, or flaking paint. Repaint bird houses as necessary following the same guidelines as the original application, but be sure to sand the old layer of paint before applying a new coat.