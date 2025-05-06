How To Choose The Perfect Birdhouse Size For Your Backyard

Adding a birdhouse to your backyard is a fun, easy way to make your space more inviting to local bird populations. You are offering temporary shelter or perhaps a place for them to settle down inside and lay their eggs. But picking out the right size can be a challenge if you don't know what you're even looking for. Some bird species can seem like Goldilocks, requiring a space that is "just right" for them before they will be completely interested. And if you want birds to take up residence in your nest boxes and raise families, size also matters.

When picking out the size of a birdhouse, consider one big factor — the types of birds you want to gather. It can be easy to attract birds that serve as little helpers in your garden with the right-sized bird feeder. If you're looking to offer homes for the most common birds that grace the average backyard, like chickadees, bluebirds, swallows, and owls, go for a compact style of house. A birdhouse actually does not need to be that large to be a cozy resting place for a bird. A square base between 4 and 6 inches long is enough. However, many other species of birds have other noted preferences or needs. Northern flickers, a type of woodpecker, need larger spaces with 7 by 7 inch floors, to account for their larger size.

