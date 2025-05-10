Why You Should Add Drainage Holes In Your DIY Birdhouse

Birdhouses give shelter and cover to various birds. Creating your own DIY birdhouse isn't difficult with the right supplies, and you can even DIY an adorable birdhouse by reusing an extra plastic nursery pot. However, there's an important component to your DIY birdhouse that you should never neglect. Drainage holes are vital to every birdhouse you make and use in your yard. They allow water and air to flow out the bottom of the structure, ultimately maintaining a healthy environment for your feathery tenants.

Advertisement

Whether you plan to add some basic nest boxes to your yard or you are planning to DIY several unique gourd birdhouses, drainage matters. Too much water built up in your birdhouses will lead to rot. If you've spent time crafting a fun, quality house, the last thing you want is for it to not last even one season. And not only does excess moisture harm the building materials, it can lead to unhealthy conditions for wild birds with mold and bacteria growing unchecked.