Why You Should Add Drainage Holes In Your DIY Birdhouse
Birdhouses give shelter and cover to various birds. Creating your own DIY birdhouse isn't difficult with the right supplies, and you can even DIY an adorable birdhouse by reusing an extra plastic nursery pot. However, there's an important component to your DIY birdhouse that you should never neglect. Drainage holes are vital to every birdhouse you make and use in your yard. They allow water and air to flow out the bottom of the structure, ultimately maintaining a healthy environment for your feathery tenants.
Whether you plan to add some basic nest boxes to your yard or you are planning to DIY several unique gourd birdhouses, drainage matters. Too much water built up in your birdhouses will lead to rot. If you've spent time crafting a fun, quality house, the last thing you want is for it to not last even one season. And not only does excess moisture harm the building materials, it can lead to unhealthy conditions for wild birds with mold and bacteria growing unchecked.
How to keep birds safe and healthy in your birdhouse
If you want to keep the birds that serve as little helpers in your garden safe, healthy, and happy, build quality birdhouses. Drainage holes should be top on your list of things to include in your DIY birdhouse. While the goal is to keep as much rain out of the house as possible, these holes release water that might come in. Whether you're making a birdhouse out of wood, plastic, or any other material, drill at least four ⅜ to ½ inch holes in the bottom. Another way to ensure water does not pool in the house is to cut away the four corners of the floor of the structure. Include multiple holes in case a bird inadvertently blocks one or more with its nesting materials.
In addition to drainage holes, ensure other design features to prevent water from building up inside. The ideal roof is sloped, meaning that it should slant a little over the front and sides so that water does not come inside the entrance hole. Paying attention to these birdhouse features are several simple hacks to get birds to flock to your yard effortlessly.