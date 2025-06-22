The Top-Rated Costco Adirondack Chairs (And Which Sets Buyers Are Loving)
Picking out your outdoor furniture isn't always the easiest task. You have to find the perfect balance between something comfortable and something that fits your style. Thankfully, there are plenty of different options to choose from. If you're looking for something comfortable yet still designed simply, Adirondack chairs are a great option. They provide you with a fun, unique contour for lounging and checking out the view.
Adirondack chairs are a popular option for outside spaces, thanks to their ergonomic design, durability, and aesthetics. They are easily identified because of their large and tall slatted backs, wide armrests, and seats that slope downwards to the back of the chair. They are often associated with vacations, outdoor fun, and relaxation on a deck, poolside, or hiding in a mountain getaway.
That doesn't mean every Adirondack chair is built the same. As the design became more popular following its introduction in the early 1900s, plenty of low-quality and uncomfortable versions came out, making one wary of buying these fun chairs. Thankfully, Costco has some great choices you can find in-store or online. Though they have several options, the five below are some of the highest-rated and most positively reviewed on their website. If you're looking for a fun, comfortable chair (or a whole set) for your backyard, then these five are the perfect place to start. As with any popular items, availability and color options may vary, both online and from store to store. Some products may have limits on how many a member can purchase.
POLYWOOD Portside 3-piece outdoor patio set
The POLYWOOD Portside 3-piece outdoor patio shellback set comes with two chairs and a side table to hold drinks or snacks. You have four color options: gray, brown, white, and black. They are designed to look and feel like wood, but are made from plastic, including recycled jugs, which makes them easy to care for. Pair them with the Costco fire pit that homeowners are loving, and you have a perfect outdoor setup for cooler evenings.
The chairs are a little expensive, costing $580 for the set, but they can be worth the price thanks to their easy care and longevity. These chairs do have to be assembled at home, but many reviews say they are fairly easy to do, even by yourself. They are also heavy, so you don't have to worry about wind taking them on a trip. One of the main negatives mentioned that the finish isn't quite up to the level people wanted, with uneven screw holes and sharp plastic pieces in areas. One unhappy reviewer did claim that squirrels chewed on their set pretty quickly.
However, most people are happy with the results, having an average of 4.8 stars and nearly 6,000 reviews. Username nl423 explains their experience using the chairs: "I love these chairs; they're comfortable to sit in for extended periods of time with no need for cushions. Very sturdy — and I love that the Polywood will not chip or lose paint over time. I have had some difficulty keeping them pristinely clean, as it seems dirt gets trapped in the gro(o)ves, but I take a damp washcloth to them once or twice a week, and they maintain pretty nicely."
Portside 5-piece Patio Shellback Fire Chat Set
There are several highly-rated patio furniture sets that homeowners love at Costco. If you're looking for something a little different, this Portside 5-piece outdoor patio shellback fire chat set is a fantastic option. The set comes with four Adirondack chairs and a matching 60,000 BTU firepit in the center of a table. It creates a lovely flame, with a wide lip surrounding the pit so people have a place to set down cups and plates. It is also perfect for making s'mores and other camping snacks at home.
Though this outdoor set is from Portside, it uses the same material for its chairs as POLYWOOD, which is trademarked as POLYWOOD Lumber. It's said to be resistant to cracking, peeling, and splintering. This set is available in white or gray, costs $2,700, and has a 4.7 rating with just under 200 reviews.
Tim and Holly had only positive things to say about the product, like quite a few other users. "We just had a new patio laid and bought different styles of furniture for it (also a wicker lounge set & hammock), and this fire chat is the talk of every conversation! It looks just like the picture, we ordered white and it is absolutely beautiful! The quality is superb, and is ideal for weather climates that get rain and wind (maintenance free). The cover for the fire pit was also a nice surprise, it's easy to use and protects really well. It was worth the investment, as we know this will last much longer than anything else we purchased for our new patio."
Leisure Line Classic Woodgrain Adirondack Chair by Tangent
The Leisure Line Classic Woodgrain Adirondack Chair is another great option. It has 4.6 stars, just over 165 reviews, and costs $160 per chair. This one also comes with a 40-year warranty, with lumber made from recycled plastic, and is said not to split, fade, crack, or warp. It is a durable piece, which is a tip from the Property Brothers to help you create a low-maintenance oasis in your backyard. However, besides a quick wash, you don't have to do much with these. There is no need for painting, waterproofing, or staining of any kind, and it can be left outdoors, even during bad weather.
The main negative when it comes to this Adirondack chair, like with most others on the list, is the assembly. It can be rather complicated. Some people also reported that the design itself doesn't work as well as it should, causing a bit of difficulty getting screws in and sharp pieces of plastic that need to be sanded down. This makes the initial process a bit of a pain, but it can be worth it for a long-term solution.
MadHatterFlyFisherman on Costco's Website explained what they liked about the chair, "We just assembled our second set of chairs. initially we had bought 2 red chairs for our front porch. WE have had them for several years, they still look new! This new set of 4 are the woodgrain style. They are remarkable! A really defined wood look with the same build quality. I (am) a picky customer and I take the time to assemble them with care to make sure they are 'tight'. This is one of the best values by far at Costco! Comparable chairs are at least $400+ per chair!"
POLYWOOD Portside Shellback Adirondack Rocking Chair
If you can't decide between a rocking chair or an Adirondack for your porch or patio, this POLYWOOD Portside Shellback Adirondack Rocking Chair might be the perfect middle ground. It offers the benefits of both designs, for $270 per chair. Choose from black, white, and teak. The reviews confirm this is a great option, boasting a 4.7 star rating with around 450 reviews. They are easy to keep clean using a bit of water and an occasional scrub, though if you are worried about keeping bears away, clean your outdoor furniture with this household staple as well.
As for negatives, the product is made of decent quality. Unfortunately, the instructions are said to be fairly useless, and setup is further complicated by the fact that sometimes parts arrive installed on the wrong spot or were missing. All of this adds to the confusion and makes what should be a rather simple setup extremely complicated.
Still, overall, this chair is great once you get it all built, and has some unique features that makes it stand out. P Hill Buyer praised these chairs and explained what makes them better than others: "It is the perfect combination of an Adirondack look with the function of a rocking chair. The material is super durable though we keep our two chair(s) on covered deck. An extra bonus is that this chair sits higher than typical Adirondack chairs due to the rocking feet."
Leisure Line Modern Adirondack Chair by Tangent
The Leisure Line Modern Adirondack Chair is a cheaper option with a slightly updated aesthetic for those wanting something a little fresh and new. It only comes with a chair, but if you want a space to set down your drinks, you can create a stunning outdoor table with a dollar tree sink mat that will help elevate the space and add a practical piece. It comes in five colors: white, gray, blue, black, and red. If you're having trouble deciding which to pick, take some time to learn about the best and worst colors to have in your outdoor space.
Many of the negative reviews relate to quality. If the screws aren't put in correctly, they can crack the plastic material (which some reviewers say feels very plastic). However, for only $180 each, many people are happy with the quality provided. One note of warning is that on the front of the seat of the chair, there is a little medallion. This has a tendency to arrive loose or fall off altogether, so you need a bit of glue and check all the packaging carefully before discarding it.
S Wise, however, didn't mind the design or quality. "Within minutes of assembling these chairs I knew they were high quality. All the pieces felt wonderful and went together just fine. Then came the real test: sitting in them. Again, perfect. Solid furniture, great hardware, and excellent attention to detail. Even the modern design is a great look on a traditional style chair. The directions could have been presented better, but they are pretty simple to assemble." Most reviewers found the product to be worth it, which is why with over 260 reviews, its average score is a 4.6.
Methodology
As with all Costco reviews, these chairs were picked due to their high ratings, generally high number of ratings, quality benefits, and positive verified comments from people who have built, used, and lived with these Adirondack chairs for a while. Additionally, only options available to ship at the time of writing were considered. Though all five options above are highly rated, the negatives and the positives were both included so potential buyers and readers can ensure they get something that works for them before making a purchase. After all, a chair can be ideal for one person and not work at all for another.