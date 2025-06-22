The Top-Rated Costco Adirondack Chairs (And Which Sets Buyers Are Loving)

Picking out your outdoor furniture isn't always the easiest task. You have to find the perfect balance between something comfortable and something that fits your style. Thankfully, there are plenty of different options to choose from. If you're looking for something comfortable yet still designed simply, Adirondack chairs are a great option. They provide you with a fun, unique contour for lounging and checking out the view.

Advertisement

Adirondack chairs are a popular option for outside spaces, thanks to their ergonomic design, durability, and aesthetics. They are easily identified because of their large and tall slatted backs, wide armrests, and seats that slope downwards to the back of the chair. They are often associated with vacations, outdoor fun, and relaxation on a deck, poolside, or hiding in a mountain getaway.

That doesn't mean every Adirondack chair is built the same. As the design became more popular following its introduction in the early 1900s, plenty of low-quality and uncomfortable versions came out, making one wary of buying these fun chairs. Thankfully, Costco has some great choices you can find in-store or online. Though they have several options, the five below are some of the highest-rated and most positively reviewed on their website. If you're looking for a fun, comfortable chair (or a whole set) for your backyard, then these five are the perfect place to start. As with any popular items, availability and color options may vary, both online and from store to store. Some products may have limits on how many a member can purchase.

Advertisement