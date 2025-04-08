Homeowners Are Loving This Costco Fire Pit. Here's How To Make It Work In Your Outdoor Space
Adding a fire pit to your backyard is an easy way to transform your space into the ultimate outdoor gathering spot. Costco's Solo Stove Yukon 1.0 Stainless Steel Fire Pit is quickly becoming a homeowner favourite, with a 4.6 rating out of 865 reviews, as of this writing. Unlike traditional fire pits that require permanent installation or digging, this freestanding model is simple to set up and can be placed on most patio surfaces.
Its design is not just durable but also enhances any backyard aesthetic. The fire pit's standout feature is its airflow system, which allows for secondary combustion. This means it burns wood more efficiently, reducing smoke and eliminating the need to constantly shift seats to avoid smoky air. Homeowners who love entertaining outdoors appreciate the hassle-free experience — there's no overpowering smoke, and the fire burns evenly without leaving behind half-burned logs. As buyer Sparky wrote on Costco's website, "[These fire pits] are awesome, as the technology built into them is the key to a virtually smokeless fire. Mind you, it smokes like any fire when you start the fire, but once it's going good, the 'secondary burn' burns off all the gasses (and smoke)."
Because of its design, the Yukon also generates intense heat, making it perfect for chilly evenings. It's large enough to accommodate family and friends, yet portable enough to take on camping trips or tailgating events. With no assembly required, you can start enjoying fireside relaxation right away. Whether you're roasting marshmallows, sipping a drink under the stars, or simply unwinding, this fire pit creates the perfect atmosphere.
Setting up the Solo Stove Yukon for maximum enjoyment
Once you have your Solo Stove Yukon, placement is key. Set it on a flat, non-combustible surface to ensure stability and prevent heat damage. The included stand provides an extra layer of protection, making it safe for most patios and decks. Avoid placing it directly on grass or wooden surfaces without the stand, as the intense heat can cause damage over time.
To get the best burn, use seasoned hardwoods like oak or hickory. These dense woods produce a hotter, longer-lasting fire with minimal smoke. "I'm going to say there is a small amount of smoke if you burn pine, but if you burn dry hardwood it's [a] very small amount of smoke," writes reviewer Zoie on Costco's website, raving that you "can't go wrong with a Solo." Start with fire starters at the base and add larger logs around it, then one thin piece of firewood over the top of the starter, allowing airflow to circulate properly. Egg cartons or dryer lint can act as fire starters – even a bag of chips can work if your tinder is wet. Overloading the pit can hinder the efficiency of its smokeless design. The Yukon's secondary combustion system ensures a cleaner burn by reigniting particles before they escape as smoke. This feature means fewer odors clinging to clothes and a more enjoyable fireside experience.
If you plan to use the fire pit regularly, consider placing chairs around it in a semi-circle to create a cozy conversation area. Outdoor rugs, small tables or even DIY light-up logs enhance the ambiance and make your backyard feel like an extension of your indoor living space. Whether you're hosting a gathering or enjoying a quiet night, this fire pit fits seamlessly into any outdoor setting.