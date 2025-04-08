Homeowners Are Loving This Costco Fire Pit. Here's How To Make It Work In Your Outdoor Space

Adding a fire pit to your backyard is an easy way to transform your space into the ultimate outdoor gathering spot. Costco's Solo Stove Yukon 1.0 Stainless Steel Fire Pit is quickly becoming a homeowner favourite, with a 4.6 rating out of 865 reviews, as of this writing. Unlike traditional fire pits that require permanent installation or digging, this freestanding model is simple to set up and can be placed on most patio surfaces.

Its design is not just durable but also enhances any backyard aesthetic. The fire pit's standout feature is its airflow system, which allows for secondary combustion. This means it burns wood more efficiently, reducing smoke and eliminating the need to constantly shift seats to avoid smoky air. Homeowners who love entertaining outdoors appreciate the hassle-free experience — there's no overpowering smoke, and the fire burns evenly without leaving behind half-burned logs. As buyer Sparky wrote on Costco's website, "[These fire pits] are awesome, as the technology built into them is the key to a virtually smokeless fire. Mind you, it smokes like any fire when you start the fire, but once it's going good, the 'secondary burn' burns off all the gasses (and smoke)."

Because of its design, the Yukon also generates intense heat, making it perfect for chilly evenings. It's large enough to accommodate family and friends, yet portable enough to take on camping trips or tailgating events. With no assembly required, you can start enjoying fireside relaxation right away. Whether you're roasting marshmallows, sipping a drink under the stars, or simply unwinding, this fire pit creates the perfect atmosphere.