DIY A Stunning Outdoor Table With A Dollar Tree Sink Mat

At Dollar Trees, most products in the store cost $1.25. This means that even if you have to buy several items for a DIY design, you can easily spend less than $20. It's a nice way to make useful and unique projects that brighten up your garden and don't cost a lot of money. Outdoor furniture can be pretty expensive. All you need is one bad windstorm, or making the mistake of leaving your patio furniture outside during the winter, and you have to go and buy a whole new set. Instead of spending a lot of money on a table that may not last very long, you can create your own with some seemingly random items from Dollar Tree.

To make an outdoor table, you'll need four square wreath frames and four sink mats from Dollar Tree. You will also want four metal pipes that are the same length as the square wreath forms, glue, and something to use as the top of your table like glass or wood. For the sink mat, you can choose any kind you want, as long as it is large enough to cover the inside square of the wreath form. If you choose a larger sink mat that allows you to make several squares out of one, you get away with buying fewer of them, as you don't need the whole mat. The first step is to cut out pieces of the sink mat so that they are the same size as the inner square of the wreath. Then you will glue them together so your sink mat fills the open middle square, and repeat the process three more times. In the video below, hot glue is used. However, epoxy is a lot sturdier and will not wear down as much.

