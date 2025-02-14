DIY A Stunning Outdoor Table With A Dollar Tree Sink Mat
At Dollar Trees, most products in the store cost $1.25. This means that even if you have to buy several items for a DIY design, you can easily spend less than $20. It's a nice way to make useful and unique projects that brighten up your garden and don't cost a lot of money. Outdoor furniture can be pretty expensive. All you need is one bad windstorm, or making the mistake of leaving your patio furniture outside during the winter, and you have to go and buy a whole new set. Instead of spending a lot of money on a table that may not last very long, you can create your own with some seemingly random items from Dollar Tree.
To make an outdoor table, you'll need four square wreath frames and four sink mats from Dollar Tree. You will also want four metal pipes that are the same length as the square wreath forms, glue, and something to use as the top of your table like glass or wood. For the sink mat, you can choose any kind you want, as long as it is large enough to cover the inside square of the wreath form. If you choose a larger sink mat that allows you to make several squares out of one, you get away with buying fewer of them, as you don't need the whole mat. The first step is to cut out pieces of the sink mat so that they are the same size as the inner square of the wreath. Then you will glue them together so your sink mat fills the open middle square, and repeat the process three more times. In the video below, hot glue is used. However, epoxy is a lot sturdier and will not wear down as much.
Complete the table and make it your own with some finishing touches
You could stop after gluing the sink mats to the wreaths and be left with some original outdoor decor, especially if you put lights behind it. Or, you can add a few more steps and end up with a stunning base for an outdoor table. If you stop here, take your elegant designs and hang them up on your fence or the side of your house.
However, if you want an outdoor table, there are a few more things to do. You'll need four strong metal pipes and zip-ties, as well as something to use as the actual top of the table. In the video above, round glass is used, but you can also use wood or a thin sheet of metal.
To continue, you will want to combine all four of your wreaths at the sides. Place the metal pipes in the inner corners, and tie all three together using zip ties. Repeat this with all of the edges. Once all four are sturdy, decide on a top for your table. Set it on top, and you're ready to have a cute little outdoor side table to hold your drinks, a snack tray, or even a book. You can even pair it with the Dollar Store vase hack for cheap and gorgeous outdoor lighting to make your space perfect for any time of day or night. You can also get a can of spray paint for pretty cheap at home improvement stores and make your table stand any color, though you may want to first learn about the best and worst colors to have in your outdoor space.