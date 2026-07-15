Consumer Reports Names This Battery Push Lawn Mower As One Of The Best In 2026
Over the past few years, electric lawn mowers have been growing rapidly in popularity. That trend is only expected to accelerate in the years to come. If you are among those trying to decide between electric and gas lawn tools, you may be perusing rankings such as those put out annually by Consumer Reports to determine which model may meet your needs. These lists are often populated by well-known brand names such as Ryobi, Ego Power, Greenworks, and Toro. This year, however, CR named the Stihl RMA 510 as one of the best battery push lawn mowers.
Stihl is a German-based manufacturer which has long been highly regarded for chainsaws and other cutting tools. This led to Stihl being the top-selling brand of gas-powered tools for landscape professionals in the United States. However, the company is a relative newcomer to the lawn mower scene. Although Stihl had been manufacturing gas mowers under the Viking name for a few decades, the company did not launch a Stihl-branded lawn mower line until 2019. Nonetheless, many of the company's mower models are considered to be in the top of their class, including on the electric side, as the RMA 510 proves by getting high marks across the board in the 2026 Consumer Reports rankings. In fact, CR's expert found the machine performed well in several categories, including even mowing, mulching, handling, and how quiet it is. Other reviewers, including YouTuber PuddyModRacing, likewise praise the self-propelled mower's ability to cut evenly at several heights and speeds, along with how quietly it runs.
Stihl RMA 510 has a lot of upsides
For those in the market for an electric push mower, the Stihl RMA 510 has a lot of the most important features to look for when buying a mower. For starters, the Stihl RMA 510 has a steel mowing deck, which is more durable than the plastic decks found on many electric mowers. Likewise, the wheels feature sealed ball bearings, for smoother pushing and longer life. It's a walk-behind mower with larger rear wheels, and offers a 20-gallon capacity grass catcher. The mower also folds for easy storage, and can be hung on a wall vertically.
The Stihl RMA 510 has a 21-inch deck, but is very maneuverable — YouTuber PuddyModRacing was able to mow straight lines and turn easily, using one hand. The maneuverability makes it a good choice for small lawns, while the substantial cutting area allows it to handle medium size yards as well. CR also gave the RMA 510 high marks for reliability and customer satisfaction. As far as battery run time, the RMA 510 outperformed all the other electric mowers tested by CR this year. Both the mower and battery system come with a 3-year warranty.
The Consumer Reports review found little that the Stihl RMA 510 didn't do well. The main knock was a mediocre rating when used as a side-discharge mower without the catch bag, and the battery charge time. The other con, at least for some, is the price: While the basic mower unit is priced in the low $300s, the V-model, which features variable speeds, is over $500. Adding the battery, charging unit, and grass catcher ups the total price another couple hundred dollars. Meanwhile, a one-star review at Stihl suggests the mower performs better on cool weather grasses than on tougher warm-weather grasses like Bermuda.