Consumer Reports Names This Battery Push Lawn Mower As One Of The Best In 2026

Over the past few years, electric lawn mowers have been growing rapidly in popularity. That trend is only expected to accelerate in the years to come. If you are among those trying to decide between electric and gas lawn tools, you may be perusing rankings such as those put out annually by Consumer Reports to determine which model may meet your needs. These lists are often populated by well-known brand names such as Ryobi, Ego Power, Greenworks, and Toro. This year, however, CR named the Stihl RMA 510 as one of the best battery push lawn mowers.

Stihl is a German-based manufacturer which has long been highly regarded for chainsaws and other cutting tools. This led to Stihl being the top-selling brand of gas-powered tools for landscape professionals in the United States. However, the company is a relative newcomer to the lawn mower scene. Although Stihl had been manufacturing gas mowers under the Viking name for a few decades, the company did not launch a Stihl-branded lawn mower line until 2019. Nonetheless, many of the company's mower models are considered to be in the top of their class, including on the electric side, as the RMA 510 proves by getting high marks across the board in the 2026 Consumer Reports rankings. In fact, CR's expert found the machine performed well in several categories, including even mowing, mulching, handling, and how quiet it is. Other reviewers, including YouTuber PuddyModRacing, likewise praise the self-propelled mower's ability to cut evenly at several heights and speeds, along with how quietly it runs.