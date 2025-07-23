Crucial Lawn Mower Features To Look For When Buying A New One
There is a lot that goes into having a beautiful lawn. Using the right mower for your yard can make a big difference in how good your lawn looks and how easy it is to keep it that way. The different choices available when it comes to mowers can be overwhelming if you don't have some idea of what you're looking for. Factors including your yard size, time you have to spend on the yard, yard conditions, budget, and even your own physical condition play a part in deciding on the right mower for your needs (for example, do you have trouble maneuvering a walk-behind push mower? A self-propelled mower will make that much easier). If you've noticed signs that it may be time to replace your lawn mower there are some crucial features you will want to look for that will help you find the machine that will be just perfect for your lawn.
Before diving into the important features you want to look for in a new mower, there are a few big decisions to make. Do you want an electric mower or gas powered? How do you choose between a self-propelled and a push mower for your lawn? Once those decisions are out of the way, you can get down to business and look for those crucial features that ensure you choose a great mower that helps you get and keep that beautiful lawn.
The most important feature to look for in a mower
One important number to look for when shopping for a new gas-powered lawn mower is how many CCs (cubic centimeters of displacement) the mower has. In layman's terms, the more CCs a mower has the more powerful the engine will be. Match the engine size to your yard, you have and you will have a mower that will do the job nicely without overtaxing the mower or your wallet. Most gas-powered, walk behind mowers range from 140cc to 190cc with a variety of valve placements. For lawns that are flat and don't have a lot of fall leaves or thick wet grass, a 140cc mower would do nicely. If the lawn has a lot of thick, wet grass or you are mulching a lot of leaves, you would want to get a higher cc which would provide more power. Even a small lawn that has tall, wet grass, a lot of weeds, and leaf mulching would do better with a higher-CC engine. The power you need has more to do with cutting conditions rather than the square footage of the yard.
Overall, you can expect gas powered mowers to be more powerful than their electric counterparts whether they are corded or battery powered. While gas powered mowers have more power and are ideal for tough terrain and large yards, they also come with more maintenance. Electric mowers are a great choice for small to medium-sized yards that have relatively easy terrain. Of course, you may find the shorter run times and the need for battery recharging to be issues you don't want to bother with. Decide before you purchase a mower what type of maintenance and upkeep you want and choose accordingly.
Other crucial features you want in a new mower
Another feature you want to look for is a good grass clipping collection or management system. Most new mowers offer several options that include mulching, side discharge, and bag attachments that collect all the clippings in a bag that you empty after mowing. Look for a mower that offers more than one grass maintenance option so you can decide how you want to handle clippings in different situations (you may not want to mulch weeds, for example). Some homeowners prefer to use the discharge option to spread grass clippings over the yard as you mow, while others want no clippings anywhere and prefer to bag them.
Cutting width, height adjustment options, and ease of maintenance are all also important features to look at when deciding on the right mower. Finding a mower that has great features like these will ensure you end up with a mower that will not only handle your yard, it will do it with ease. But don't forget to look for safety features when looking for a good mower. Lawn mowers have the potential to be dangerous, especially riding mowers and more powerful gas-powered models. An automatic shut-off when the handle is released is a great feature that can prevent a multitude of accidents. Safety locks and stop cables are other features to consider, especially when you have children around that may be drawn to a bright shiny new mower.