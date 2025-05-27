Gas Vs Electric: How To Determine Which Type Of Lawn Mowers And Tools Are Right For You

Whether you're shopping around for a new lawn mower or hedge shears, buying new landscaping equipment is a fun and exciting time. After all, what's better than treating yourself while also investing in your yard? However, one of the most common mistakes people make when buying a lawn mower or tool is choosing the wrong fuel source for their needs. Both gas and electric mowers and tools have their own pros and cons, and what's most important is finding the right equipment for you.

Advertisement

While there are some differences to pay attention to, there's also an abundance of similarities between these two fuel types. For example, whether you choose gas or electric, you'll often be able to enjoy a variety of lawn mower features such as adjustable heights and additional mulch bags. Both options also require maintenance to keep them running their best, although the type of maintenance and frequency varies between the two fuels.

When you're dealing with the average yard, both gas and electric equipment can complete the job. However, where they differ the most is in run time and cost — both upfront and over time. These factors are important to keep in mind, and they can help you determine what the best fuel for your lawn mower and tools are.

Advertisement