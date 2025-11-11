Why The Rear Wheels On Your Walk-Behind Lawn Mower Are So Large

Larger wheels provide better traction in general, even on flat terrain. They also help the mower up hills and even find grip on wet grass. Most companies and some fans say the larger rear wheels help with maneuverability and give extra torque to the angled handle, much like a high-end baby carriage or stroller. They can provide clearance over rough terrain and potholes. When a small wheel runs over a hole or rut, it can get trapped or jolt and jump, potentially impacting your clean lines. The larger wheels ride right over these irregularities.

There are skeptics who say that the high-wheel design isn't all it's cracked up to be. Consumer Reports notes that high-wheel models tend to have motors closer to the of their deck, which can make it harder to tip back and turn the mower. Some feel the larger wheels also receive more stress and can wobble or suffer axle damage more often. You should still keep high-wheels in mind, but also look out for some other features while searching for the best lawn mower to handle a hilly yard. For instance, self-propelled mowers are often recommended for hilly terrain as they have more thrust and extra weight (though that can turn into a negative when grass is wet and slick).

