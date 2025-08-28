Choose The Best Lawn Mower For Your Small Yard With These Tips
When it's time to buy a new lawn mower, there are several factors you need to consider. For instance, while it is important to choose the right mower for your grass type, it is also critical to take into account the size of your yard. In fact, one of the more common mistakes when buying a lawn mower is picking a machine that is not suited for the size of the yard it was purchased to mow. When it comes to choosing the best lawn mower for a small yard, you should place a premium on size and maneuverability, as well as the power source, type of propulsion, and price.
The most important thing to consider is the size and maneuverability of the mower. These two elements often go hand in hand, but not always. It is important that the machine be maneuverable in order to operate in tight spaces. However, it also has to be small enough to allow for that maneuverability. This is even more important if your small yard has obstacles scattered throughout, such as trees or flower beds. To that end, riding mowers and zero turns are often too large for small yards. This is also true of push mowers with elongated bodies and handles. Typically, mowers with compact designs are best for small yards.
The cutting deck width will also affect your ability to maneuver a lawn mower within a small yard. A narrower mower deck will be more maneuverable and allow you to reach tighter places. Keep in mind, however, that a narrow mower deck also means it takes more passes to complete the job. So, from an efficiency standpoint, pick the widest mower deck that can still be easily operated within your yard.
Picking the right power source for your mower
Another thing to consider when choosing a mower for a small lawn is the power source. On the upside, small yards are often open to several options, including traditional gas mowers, as well as electric, battery, and self-powered models. Most often, the choice comes down to choosing between electric or gas mowers. But for smaller yards with less dense grass, a self-powered push reel mower such as the American Lawn Mower Company 1204-14 can also be an excellent option.
When choosing between gas and electric or battery, some things to keep in mind are the thickness of your grass, how much time you have for maintenance, and whether you have the space or desire to store cans of gasoline. Typically, gas mowers deliver a bit more power , so if your yard is covered with thick grass, gas-powered mowers have an edge. However, that means you also will need to spend a bit more time on maintenance and store extra gas, which might not be ideal if you're tight on space.
Many modern electric and battery-powered mowers have comparable power to small gas mowers, which somewhat negates that advantage for gas. Additionally, they tend to require far less maintenance, and you don't have to worry about storing fuel. There are two main types of electric mowers: some rely on a rechargeable battery to run, and others require a cord to connect to a power source. For small, open yards, electric mowers that have to be connected to a power source are fine. However, cords can be a hassle if you have to maneuver around obstacles. This makes cordless, battery-powered mowers ideal for small yards, so long as they offer sufficient run-time on a single battery charge to complete the job.
Noise level, propulsion, and storage considerations
Among the other considerations when choosing a mower is the acceptable noise level. If keeping the noise level down is important, whether to prevent disturbing the neighbors, for safety reasons, or just due to personal preference, gas mowers will likely need to be scratched from the list. Electric, battery-powered, and reel-type mowers are all much quieter than traditional gas mowers.
Another feature to consider when buying a new mower for a small lawn is whether to choose a self-propelled or push model. This comes down to yard size and how much work you are willing to do. Push mowers certainly take more effort than walking behind a self-propelled model, but they also tend to be more compact and maneuverable. And in most small yards, the amount of exertion necessary to utilize a push mower isn't overwhelming and is more than made up for by the increased maneuverability.. As always, you should also consider price. Most often, push mowers, whether electric, battery-powered, or gas, will be cheaper than self-propelled models of the same type.
Finally, one other key factor you need to consider is storage space. If your small yard is tied to an equally small storage area, you should put a premium not only on compact size, but also on features such as foldable handles, which reduce the amount of space needed to store the mower.