Choose The Best Lawn Mower For Your Small Yard With These Tips

When it's time to buy a new lawn mower, there are several factors you need to consider. For instance, while it is important to choose the right mower for your grass type, it is also critical to take into account the size of your yard. In fact, one of the more common mistakes when buying a lawn mower is picking a machine that is not suited for the size of the yard it was purchased to mow. When it comes to choosing the best lawn mower for a small yard, you should place a premium on size and maneuverability, as well as the power source, type of propulsion, and price.

The most important thing to consider is the size and maneuverability of the mower. These two elements often go hand in hand, but not always. It is important that the machine be maneuverable in order to operate in tight spaces. However, it also has to be small enough to allow for that maneuverability. This is even more important if your small yard has obstacles scattered throughout, such as trees or flower beds. To that end, riding mowers and zero turns are often too large for small yards. This is also true of push mowers with elongated bodies and handles. Typically, mowers with compact designs are best for small yards.

The cutting deck width will also affect your ability to maneuver a lawn mower within a small yard. A narrower mower deck will be more maneuverable and allow you to reach tighter places. Keep in mind, however, that a narrow mower deck also means it takes more passes to complete the job. So, from an efficiency standpoint, pick the widest mower deck that can still be easily operated within your yard.