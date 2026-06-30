This Vintage Lawn Care Tool Was Popular In The 90s (And It's Making A Comeback)

These days, nostalgia seems to shape consumer decisions in the United States everywhere from throwback clothing styles to vinyl records. Given the advances in equipment and technology, it might be surprising to learn that this pattern extends to lawn care equipment. Nonetheless, manual mowers are a vintage lawn care tool that people loved in the 1990s and is once again making a comeback.

Manual push mowers, also referred to as reel mowers, are as simple as a lawn mower can get: Horizontally oriented cutting blades spin as the mower is pushed and stop when it is at rest. The faster it's pushed, the faster the blades spin. Many people remember these mowers gaining renewed popularity in the 1990s. By that point, of course, they'd actually been around for more than a century: A reel-style mower was patented in England in 1830. Introduced to the U.S. by the 1860s, it remained the standard until gas-powered — and to a lesser degree corded electric — mowers became commonplace in the decades just before, and following, World War II. But during the rise of Minimalism in the '90s, people liked the simplicity and eco-friendliness the human-powered mowers offer, and started buying them again.

Despite the introduction of gas- and electric-powered mowers, reel-style machines never went completely away. In fact, this latest comeback is just one of several resurgences these simple machines have had over the years. Prior to the current trend, manual mower sales surged again during the late 00s. While there aren't hard numbers for how popular they're becoming in 2026, the market research site Cognitive Market Research reports steady growth of reel mower sales since 2021. There are plenty of influencers touting them on social media as a way Millennials are rejecting Boomer lawn care advice, and for the first time in a long time, multiple companies are producing higher-end reel mowers.