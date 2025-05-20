Signs That It May Be Time To Replace Your Lawn Mower

Not starting is an obvious problem there are issues with your mower. While this can sometimes be related to a minor issue, it can also indicate it's time for a new mower. Additionally, if you start noticing the performance of your mower begin to slide, it might be time for a new mower. Sometimes, a ragged cut is simply a sign it's time to sharpen your mower blades. However, this can also indicate your mower is beginning to lose power or has another mechanical malfunction.

For push mowers, poor performance is likely because the engine is failing on gas motors. While such performance issues can also have a less dire diagnosis, such as being time to clean the air filter or replace spark plugs, if you have been keeping up with routine maintenance, the mower engine may have just reached the end of its effective life. Electrical models may lose power due to listless batteries, which can be replaced but do not guarantee a return to peak performance if the motor brushes are worn. With that in mind, brushless mower motors, as on the Greenworks 40V 12-Inch Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Mower, are usually worth the cost.

For riding and zero-turn mowers, the same engine maladies can indicate it's time for a replacement. However, additional potential problems related to the transmission, drive train, and mower deck drives can occur. Again, there is the possibility that a simple fix, such as replacing the mower deck drive belt, will restore performance. If the problem persists after completing cost-effective maintenance and repairs, it's time to shop for a replacement mower. You can determine whether pursuing repairs is worth it by comparing the estimated repair cost to the price of a new mower while factoring in the age of your existing machine.

