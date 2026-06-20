Outdated Boomer Yard Advice Millennials Absolutely Can't Stand

According to some popular insurance commercials, we all inevitably turn into our parents when we buy a house. However, homeownership hasn't convinced millennials they should adopt the lawn care practices of previous generations. In fact, when it comes to outdated yard advice from baby boomers, many millennials believe it falls into the category of lawncare myths you can stop believing. This pertains to the size and look of lawns, as well as the tools and techniques used to care for them.

Baby boomers, the generation born between 1946 and 1964, represent the largest generation in America. They are closely associated with the traditional American yard — a perfectly manicured lawn filled with dense turf that is heavily watered and fertilized. Some boomers insist they didn't create traditional American lawn and garden style. Instead, they place that blame on their parents who began buying homes and creating perfectly manicured lawns in the years following WWII. However, the boomers certainly continued these traditions, as the 1980s and '90s — the period when boomers were in their economic prime — saw an emphasis on pristine pruning, mowing, and edging.

America's second-largest generation, referred to as millennials, have a much different view on lawns and lawn care. It is hard to say whether this is due to, or in spite of, the fact many millennials — the group born between 1981 and 1994 — are the offspring of boomers. However, it is clear that, at least in terms of lawn advice, millennials are not turning into their parents. To be fair, some boomers are also moving away from their own original yard advice. Entering retirement years, many boomers are opting both to downsize and take environmental concerns into consideration. However, much of the traditional boomer yard advice is still floating around today – and millennials can't stand it.